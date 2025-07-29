Why Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Decided To Be In Ad Poking Fun At That Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment

The past couple of weeks likely haven’t been the best for former Astronomer executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot (and their families), after their affair was outed on the big screen at a Coldplay concert. For the general public, however, the situation has been an endless source of entertainment, with even Gwyneth Paltrow getting involved. So how did Chris Martin’s ex-wife end up teaming with Astronomer for an ad poking fun at that wild Kiss Cam moment?

A little over a week after the Coldplay Kiss Cam footage began circulating — which showed CEO Andy Byron ducking out of view of the camera as Kristin Cabot turned and ran away after they were caught cuddling — Astronomer addressed the viral moment in a pretty hilarious way. They hired Gwyneth Paltrow on a “very temporary basis” to answer the public’s most common questions. Check it out for yourself below:

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer - YouTube Watch On

In the minute-long ad, the Coldplay lead singer’s ex-wife humorously cuts off questions about the cheating scandal — both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot are reportedly married to other people — to answer questions about what the other 300 employees of the tech company do (for work, not at Coldplay concerts).

You have to respect Astronomer for leaning into the humor of it all — it does seem futile to fight the viral moment — and the decision to involve Gwyneth Paltrow of all people is pretty brilliant. So how did it come together? It turns out it was the self-deprecation of it all that made the Oscar winner agree to the ad. An insider told People:

It came together very quickly. The company reached out to her. Gwyneth has a really great sense of humor and it felt funny enough for her to do. It happened quickly.

So apparently the company came up with the idea and just called up the Goop founder. She liked the tone they were going for, so it all apparently came together pretty quickly.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have both resigned from their positions at Astronomer following the viral moment, which has been dissected, recreated and mocked on every platform from big screens at other concerts and sporting events to social media videos. It has even become part of the marketing plan for the upcoming horror movie Together (hitting the 2025 movie calendar on July 30).

Chris Martin hasn’t said too much about the incident, but during another Coldplay show in the days that followed, he made sure to give the audience plenty of warning that they were about to “use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got married in 2003 and had two children before their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. To this day they remain close, with Paltrow penning a sweet birthday tribute to the Coldplay singer earlier this year, but I’d be very interested to hear what Martin thinks about Paltrow teaming up with Astronomer.