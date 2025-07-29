‘I Told Them They Sucked’: Charles Barkley Didn’t Hold Back On TNT For How It Handled The Inside The NBA Cancellation Brouhaha

In late 2024, TNT and ESPN reached a historic licensing deal and, as part of it, Inside the NBA will air on the latter network starting this fall. Fans were elated to hear that announcement, though it was preceded by months of uncertainty. At that time, not even the hosts of the aforementioned show were sure that the long-running sports program would continue. Now, Charles Barkley is weighing in on how he thinks TNT managed that situation, and he didn’t mince words at all while expressing his disapproval.

The potential cancellation of Inside the NBA prompted the Round Mound of Rebound to speak his mind on more than a few occasions. When everything was resolved, the legendary Phoenix Sun joked that he had to go back to “kissing ass.” That mantra didn’t stop him from chewing out his longtime employers when he appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast (which is on YouTube). The basketball hall of famer recalled his non-wealthy co-workers expressing concerns over their job security, before talking about the powers that be:

I thought TNT, our bosses, did a shitty job. They did an awful job of keeping us abreast.

Charles Barkley made some pointed statements while Inside was in limbo. From the jump, he made it clear that he felt bad for his colleagues who could face financial hardship due to the elimination of their jobs. Barkley also called out execs for not working harder to secure a new deal for the network’s broadcast rights to the NBA. On top of that, Barkley even held an unauthorized interview with a journalist in an elevator, in which he emphasized his displeasure with the potential end of the show and its ramifications.

During that same stretch of time, various rumors and reports swirled around Inside the NBA. It now seems that fans and media pundits weren’t the only ones who were desperate for answers regarding the series’ future. Amid his recent interview, Charles Barkley spoke more about the confusion and used a postseason scenario to illustrate how he felt TNT handled the matter:

We literally were playing golf during the playoffs, looking at the Internet. Then one story said we lost it. The next story said we’re still in negotiations. Then we lost it. [Then] we’re still in negotiations. And TNT never came to us like grown folks and said, ‘Hey, guys, we’re probably going to lose the NBA,’ which we could’ve understood, right? But I thought they sucked. I told them they sucked, because there’s a way you treat people.

Although he was disillusioned by the way his bosses handled the matter, Charles Barkley’s future as a broadcaster is set. He announced his retirement shortly after it seemed that Inside would end, but he later scrapped that plan, saying that he would stick around in an effort to save jobs. Still, Barkley’s been clear about wanting more details on what his work schedule at ESPN will be like, given that he, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will reportedly have to provide coverage for more games.

Questions do indeed remain in regard to how Inside the NBA will look when it debuts on ESPN. Sports pundit Bill Simmons believes the show will be ruined due to the network’s heavy reliance on commercials. Charles Barkley also told Pardon My Take that he and his colleagues still have “questions,” but it seems he’s still sticking with his team. If Barkley’s history and this latest chat are any indication, though, he’ll continue to be honest about his discontent with his bosses as time goes on.