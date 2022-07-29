Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer’ Trailer Reaction

Powered by RedCircle

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has finally dropped a first-look trailer attached to Nope in IMAX! Check out our reactions and predictions for what Nolan has in store for us next year. Oppenheimer isn’t the only trailer we need to talk about this week. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally given us a look at how the Marvel story will continue following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, and it appears they will do so with beauty and respect for the legacy he left behind in the franchise.

We also chat about Nope’s opening weekend box office results, review BJ Novak’s Vengeance and discuss our favorite Mystery movies.

00:03:36 - Nope Box Office Results

00:16:40 - Oppenheimer Trailer Reaction

00:32:33 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reaction

00:54:20 - She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer Reaction

00:59:44 - This Week In Movies

01:05:02 - DC League of Super-Pets Review

01:07:11 - Vengeance Review

01:16:38 - Our Favorite Mystery Movies

01:29:12 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.