Years After The Oppenheimer Cast Formed The ‘Oppenhomies’ Group Chat, Jack Quaid Dropped A Sweet Take On Being Part Of The Squad

It’s been nearly two years since Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took the box office by storm on its way to becoming a major awards darling, including winning Best Picture at the Oscars. In Hollywood. And while the success is behind the movie and the Oppenheimer cast has gone in a dozen different directions, it turns out they all still talk to each other, as the “Oppenhomies” text chat remains very active.

During the production of the movie, it was revealed that some of the Oppenheimer cast had started calling themselves Oppenhomies, and it turned out there was a text group discussion that included many, though apparently not all, of the people in the movie. Jack Quaid, who played physicist Richard Feynman in the film, recently confirmed to Men’s Health that the group is still active, and the various members of the group are supporting each other whenever they can. Quaid said…

The group is still active! The Oppenhomies text chain is still active. It’s funny, the longevity of that is so insane. I remember during the L.A. fires, everybody was checking in on those who lived in L.A. Whenever any of us book something cool, or have a cool moment, there’s usually someone being like 'Hey, shoutout to David Krumholtz!' It’s really, really cool.

It’s wonderful to hear that not only do the “Oppenhomies” still talk, but that they support each other too. It’s wonderful that they’re willing and able to help each other when needed and celebrate each other when deserved. A lot of people don’t have friends like that at all, never mind friends like that who are also major movie stars.

But it hasn’t all been support from afar. Jack Quaid says that another of the Oppenhomies, actor Olli Haaskivi has become one of his best friends since the pair made the film together and they actually hang out frequently. Quaid said…

I never expected that to have the legs it did, because there’s so many of us. But maybe that’s the reason why. There’s an actor in that movie named Olli Haaskivi—I hang out with him all the time. He lives in New York, and he’s become one of best friends, truly. The long tail of the Oppenhomies is so incredible, and it’s such a joy.

It’s understandable why Jack Quaid, currently starring in the absolutely buck-wild Novocaine, loves being part of the Oppenhomies when it sounds like they all mean so much to each other. Maybe these connections are easier when making a great movie, or maybe the movie became great because of the connections these actors made to each other. Whatever it was, it seems clear that Oppenheimer is a movie that is going to continue to be important, both to the audience and those who made it.