Demi Moore And Robert Downey Jr.’s Old Pal Rob Lowe Shares What It’s Been Like To Watch Oppenheimer And The Substance Soar: ‘I Got To Go Through This’

There may not be a Brat Pack anymore, but it doesn’t mean stars of the ‘80s have lost their touch. Last year was Robert Downey Jr.’s turn to achieve Oscar love. Now that Demi Moore is among this year’s Oscar nominees for the body horror-comedy The Substance, her pal Rob Lowe spoke to People about what it’s been like to see her and Downey Jr.’s careers skyrocket before his eyes:

It's really fun. She really deserves it. She's one of the rare things: she's both a great actress and a true star. I mean, last year, I got to go through this with my eighth-grade high school buddy, Robert Downey Jr., and now this year I'm getting to cheer on Demi.

That must be such an amazing feeling to see your friends go through a career-high. After Robert Downey Jr. faced a lot of trouble with the law and his bout with alcoholism, he made an excellent career comeback with Iron Man and became one of the highest-paid actors in the MCU . As for Demi Moore, her career grew into prominence during the ‘80s and ‘90s, but she went a bit off the radar towards the 2000s and did more indie films.

Then came Moore's starring role in The Substance, which challenged society’s expectations on aging women. The actress said the award-winning movie came at a perfect time in her career , when she was reading scripts that didn’t move her until the Coralie Fargeat flick. Even though she admitted knowing there was a possibility The Substance could either be a success or a “fucking disaster,” the American actress decided to “roll the dice” and take a risk. It was clearly a risk worth taking, as Moore has won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award, which could hopefully mean a stepping stone for an Oscar win .

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore have been friends for a long time. They proved to have great chemistry with each other in ‘80s classics like About Last Night… and St. Elmo’s Fire. They were also both featured in the documentary Brats (found on your Hulu subscription ), where the success of the Andrew McCarthy project had the two pals keeping in contact to make a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel which would be amazing! Moore even posted on Instagram about her reunion with Lowe where they both saw a special screening of The Substance. The Outsiders actor apparently even gave an intro during the event. That’s the cutest thing for Lowe to support his friend by seeing and presenting her Oscar-nominated movie.

With Rob Lowe having seen his two friends, Robert Downey Jr. and Demi Moore, achieve Oscar recognition, it proves that it's never too late to achieve career milestones. Maybe eventually, we'll see The Floor host on the same pedestal one day.