The Best David Dastmalchian Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them

David Dastmalchian's star continues to rise with each role he plays, including his appearance in some of the best superhero movies in recent memory. He has also leant his versatile talents to a few popular TV shows in main or notable recurring roles, and we have compiled our choices for his greatest hits below. The following are some of the best David Dastmalchian movie and TV shows, including a tip on how you can watch them.

(Image credit: Umbrella Entertainment)

Late Night With The Devil (2024)

Hoping to boost his ratings, a late night TV host (played by Dastmalchian) invites a young woman who has supposedly been possessed by a demon to be a guest for a special Halloween episode of his talk show.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Framed as a lost, infamous 1977 TV broadcast, writer and director Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ creepy, inventive Late Night with the Devil solidifies Dastmalchian as a modern horror movie icon with his thoroughly compelling performance as Night Owls host Jack Delroy.

Stream Late Night with the Devil on Amazon with AMC+ add-on.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) struggles to protect Gotham City from dangerously unpredictable, insane master criminal known as The Joker (Academy Award winner Heath Ledger).

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: The moment that introduced the world to David Dastmalchian began when Christopher Nolan changed his life by casting him in The Dark Knight — one of the most beloved live-action Batman movies — as former Arkham patient, Thomas Schiff.

Stream The Dark Knight on Max.

Rent or buy The Dark Knight on Amazon.

Buy The Dark Knight on Blu-ray on Amazon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dark Knight 9/10 Watch at Pluto

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Prisoners (2013)

A desperate family man (played by Hugh Jackman) goes to desperate lengths to locate his missing daughter as a local detective (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) struggles with the case.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Dastmalchian received much acclaim for his small, but pivotal role as a child murder suspect in the mesmerizing, harrowing mystery drama, Prisoners, which has a gripping ending and was also the actor’s first collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve.

Rent or buy Prisoners on Amazon.

Buy Prisoners on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Ant-Man Movies (2015-2023)

Reformed burglar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) uses a special suit that alters his size and strength to fight crime.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Dastmalchian joined the club of actors who have played multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe characters with his dual roles in the Ant-Man movies — Kurt Goreshter from Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and a strange creature named Veb from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Stream the Ant-Man Movies on Disney+.

(Image credit: CBS)

MacGyver (2016-2021)

A government agent (played by Lucas Till) uses his unique problem-solving skills to help get out of sticky situations on missions.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian TV shows: Dastmalchian appeared in 11 episodes of CBS’ modern reimagining of the hit action/adventure series, MacGyver, in the recurring role of Murdoc — a fearsome assassin who becomes Mac’s nemesis after the hero proves to be the first person to catch him.

Stream MacGyver on Paramount+.

Stream MacGyver on Freevee through Amazon.

Buy MacGyver on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Blumhouse / Orion)

The Belko Experiment (2017)

A large group of office employees are locked inside their corporate building and forced into a deadly social experiment that requires them to turn on one another in order to be the sole surviver.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: One of Dastmalchian’s first major horror movies and his first collaboration with writer James Gunn is the highly intense The Belko Experiment, in which he plays an office maintenance worker named Lonny.

Stream The Belko Experiment on Tubi.

Rent or buy The Belko Experiment on Amazon.

Buy The Belko Experiment on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In a futuristic Los Angeles, a cop (played by Ryan Gosling) who specializes in hunting artificially created humans is assigned to an astonishing case that leads him to enlist the help of a long-missing veteran (played by Harrison Ford).

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: For his second collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve, Dastmalchian had a small role in Blade Runner 2049 — the stunning sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi movie classic — as an LAPD lab technician named Coco.

Stream Blade Runner 2049 on Apple TV+.

Rent or buy Blade Runner 2049 on Amazon.

Buy Blade Runner 2049 on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Reprisal (2019)

After her own brother leaves her for dead, a woman (played by Abigail Spencer) infiltrates his criminal gang to bring it down from the inside.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian TV shows: Dastmalchian’s talents for playing quiet, stoic characters perfectly suits his role as Johnson in Reprisal — a noir-inspired miniseries from creator Josh Corbin.

Buy Reprisal on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Batman: The Long Halloween (2021)

Over the course of a year, Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles) investigates a series of murders that each take place on a different holiday.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Years after The Dark Knight, David Dastmalchian would lend his voice to another Arkham inmate — in this case Calendar Man — in the animated two-part adaptation of Jeph Loeb’s brilliant, tragic graphic novel, Batman: The Long Halloween.

Buy Batman: The Long Halloween on Amazon.

Buy Batman: The Long Halloween on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

A mostly new crew of criminals — save Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, for one — are recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to carry out a dangerous mission.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Dastmalchian’s second collaboration with writer and director James Gunn was the filmmaker’s own Task Force X-led story, The Suicide Squad, which saw him take on the role of eccentric DC villain, Polka-Dot Man.

Stream The Suicide Squad on Max.

Rent or buy The Suicide Squad on Amazon.

Buy The Suicide Squad on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros,)

Dune (2021)

A war over the most valuable resource in the galaxy leads to tragic circumstances for a royal family after moving to a desert planet.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Dastmalchian was bummed to miss out on appearing in Dune: Part Two after appearing in the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel as Baron Harkonnen’s devious servant, Piter de Vries.

Stream Dune on Max.

Stream Dune on Hulu.

Rent or buy Dune on Amazon.

Buy Dune on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Boston Strangler (2023)

Reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) struggle with misogynist adversity while investigating a series of brutal murders in 1960s Massachusetts.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Dastmalchian gives one of the most chilling performances in Hulu’s Boston Strangler cast as Albert DeSalvo, who was one of the prime individuals suspected of being the notorious serial killer.

Stream Boston Strangler on Hulu.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Boogeyman (2023)

A teenage girl (played by Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister (Vivien Lyra Blair) suspect that a sinister, otherworldly presence is haunting their home.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: In director Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Boogeyman, Dastmalchian has a brief, but pivotal role of a man who had his own tragic experience with the titular creature before it starts coming for our protagonists.

Stream The Boogeyman on Hulu.

Rent or buy The Boogeyman on Amazon.

Buy The Boogeyman on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Renowned physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is asked by the United States government to help end World War II by leading the development of the atomic bomb.

Why it is one of the best David Dastmalchian movies: Years after The Dark Knight, Dastmalchian would reunite with Christopher Nolan by appearing in the Oppenheimer cast as executive director of the United States Congress Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, William L. Borden.

Stream Oppenheimer on Peacock.

Rent or buy Oppenheimer on Amazon.

Buy Oppenheimer on Blu-ray on Amazon.

There are more David Dastmalchian movies and TV shows where these came from, including more upcoming horror movies, such as Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. Keep an eye out for more from the actor!