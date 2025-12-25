‘I Know How Lucky I Am’: Amanda Seyfried Has Two Movies Out This December, And It’s Funny How Wildly Different They Are
She is really showing her range this month.
The professional life of an actor doesn’t have the same kind of consistency as most jobs – and I’m not just referring to the short-term nature of most gigs. While it’s true that some performers get pigeonholed regularly playing the same kinds of parts, there are those who can find themselves in the old west one month and floating in outer space the next. If you need an example, the throttling nature of the work is actually on full display in theaters this month, as Amanda Seyfried can be seen starring in both The Testament Of Ann Lee and The Housemaid, which are two movies that truly couldn’t be more different.
CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb spoke with the actress last week during the virtual press day for the former title, and it was at the very end of their conversation that she talked about the matching release windows for two clashing projects. Commenting on her current big screen ubiquity, Seyfried said,
In director Mona Fastvold’s The Testament Of Ann Lee, Amanda Seyfried plays the titular historical religious figure, who is credited with the creation of the Christian sect known as the Shakers. The film traces the story of her and her followers from the foundation of the practice to their move to America in the hopes of growing their collective. It’s a role that the actress actually pitched other names for when it was offered to her, as she didn’t comprehend the vision when she first read the script, but she is now earning some of the best reviews of her career for her passion-filled performance.
As for The Housemaid, it would be a challenge to draw any direct links between the two movies if it weren’t for the common presence of Amanda Seyfried. In the Paul Feig-directed feature (based on the novel of the same name by author Freida McFadden), Seyfried plays a rather manic wealthy woman named Nina Winchester who hires a desperate ex-con (Sydney Sweeney) to work in her home. There are times when she is lovely and sweet, but there are others when she is vicious and raging, and it sees the film’s eponymous protagonist embroiled in a chaotic circumstance that’s hiding a dark mystery.
The two movies definitely showcase Amanda Seyfried’s range as a performer, and while she is very happy with how both turned out, she also admits that the process making them has left her a touch exhausted. She added,
The Housemaid is playing in theaters now, landing in third place during its opening weekend at the box office, and The Testament Of Ann Lee will be getting a limited release starting tomorrow, December 25, before expanding next month.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.