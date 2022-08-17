'I Love My Dad' Director James Morosini On Patton Oswalt, The True Story & More

Powered by RedCircle

Writer, director, and actor James Morosini joins the show to talk about his breakout feature I Love My Dad, starring himself, Patton Oswalt, and Claudia Sulewski. The film won the audience award at this year's SXSW Film Festival and has won over audiences on its tour through the festival circuit. We discuss the story which inspired the film, his therapist pushing him to make the film, Claudia Sulewski’s daunting role and flawless execution, and so much.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.