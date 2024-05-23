Ratatouille’s Patton Oswalt Explains How Inside Out 2 Is Influencing Him Not To ‘Rush Out’ A Sequel To His Own Pixar Movie

There’s no denying that Pixar is a powerhouse when it comes to the animation genre. The company has consistently released some of the best family movies for over three decades, including some iconic sequels that might even be better than the original movies. As the animation giant gears up for its highly anticipated 2024 movie release, Inside Out 2, there’s another movie that many want to see a sequel to, including the voice of Ratatouille’s Remy, Patton Oswalt.

With the comedian appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live the same day as Amy Poehler, who voices Inside Out’s Joy, the talk show host began the interview by asking Oswalt why the studio hasn’t gotten around to Ratatouille 2. While open to doing a sequel, the comedian has the following to say in response:

Obviously I would love to do a Ratatouille sequel, but I am of the mind of I want to wait until Brad Bird gets an amazing idea for it. You know what I mean? They took their time with the Inside Out sequel. It’s amazing. They had a really fantastic story to tell. Because Inside Out, that was one of my favorite movies, and my daughter especially [liked it]. We watched it like six times. Every weekend, ‘Let’s go see Inside Out again.’ And it was such a huge hit, but they didn’t rush out. They waited until an amazing story came along. So this sequel is like, ‘Oh good, this is worth waiting for.

It’s refreshing to hear an actor say that they want to get the story right instead of rushing into something just to make some money. Considering it took director and writer Brad Bird 14 years to create Incredibles 2, and Ratatouille celebrated the same milestone in 2021, it’s definitely about time to revisit everyone’s favorite rat chef.

Bird might be the creative genius behind one of the best Pixar movies of all time, but Kimmel couldn’t help but throw out some ideas to hopefully help the writer/director out and get Oswalt back in the sound booth. His grand idea would have Remy attempt to save Reb Lobster, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

The King of Queens actor immediately started laughing before riffing off the host’s idea, suggesting that Remy would control a hedge fund manager to stop him from selling the entire company. Kimmel wasn’t totally convinced and resolved to let Bird figure out the minor details, but hey, at least it’s a start.

A Ratatouille sequel might not be in the works yet, but fans can support Oswalt by tuning in to see him host the new Fox game show 1% Club with an active Prime Video subscription. Or you can wait until June 3rd, when it premieres on the broadcast network.

Inspired by the British game show of the same name, 100 contestants will compete to be the last one standing and win $100,000 hopefully. Unlike most game shows, the show “does not test intelligence” and instead features a Family Fued-esque approach using questions that were asked to 100 random people and are now being presented to participants based on the percentage of how many people got them right. In the end, the final question will be one that only one person of 100 asked got right.

If game shows aren’t really your thing, though, don’t fret. You can still stream Ratatouille with a Disney+ subscription. Who knows, maybe an increase in streaming numbers will convince Pixar to start developing a sequel.