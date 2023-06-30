Michael Douglas, Jason Alexander And More Pay Tribute To Alan Arkin After His Death At 89

Hollywood has lost another legendary actor: Alan Arkin , who has died at the age of 89. After Arkin’s three sons broke the news of his death on Friday morning, a host of famed actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star of Little Miss Sunshine and Argo, noting their own experiences with him and why he’s been such a bright spot in the industry.

No cause of death was given regarding the death of Alan Arkin, but we do know he passed away in his home in Carlsbad, California on June 29. Amidst the news becoming public, people around the world are remembering Arkin’s body of work across his over 50 years as an actor. Among them, fellow Oscar winner Michael Douglas , who memorably starred alongside him in The Kominsky Method. Check out his Instagram post:

Douglas called his experience working with Alan Arkin some of his “most memorable” along with sharing how “deeply missed” the actor will be. It suddenly feels like the perfect weekend to binge their series, The Kominsky Method, which is available through a Netflix subscription . Though, be warned, the final season seeing the exit of Arkin’s character might hit harder than ever right now. The two actors were a great combination!

Another former co-star of Alan Arkin who spoke fondly of him following his passing is Seinfeld star, Jason Alexander. He wrote this:

#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.June 30, 2023 See more

Both actors were in the 1994 movie, North, alongside Elijah Wood, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bruce Willis. Sopranos and The White Lotus actor Michael Imperioli also remembered the actor’s work with this post:

While Imperioli may not have worked with Arkin, he was still a huge fan and looked to 1979’s The In-Laws, where Columbo actor Peter Falk plays the son-in-law-to-be of Arkin’s father character.

The Karate Kid actor Ralph Macchio also took to social media to say this of Alan Arkin:

Alan Arkin - legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is... beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkinJune 30, 2023 See more

Facts! Alan Arkin did a bit of everything throughout his career, from comedies to dramas, with his final role being among the voice cast of Minions: The Rise Of Gru . He was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 26, 1934, and he got his start with the Second City comedy troupe before becoming an Oscar winner for his supporting role in the Little Miss Sunshine cast .

Here’s another tribute from Patton Oswalt:

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8TqcJune 30, 2023 See more

The actor’s death also inspired Viola Davis to remember the legend by highlighting one of Arkin’s most beloved scenes in Little Miss Sunshine. Check it:

Such a precious scene!

Alan Arkin’s legacy will forever live in his work across over 100 acting credits. Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Alan Arkin. May he rest in peace.