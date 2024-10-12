Ratatouille's Patton Oswalt Dropped A Three-Word Response After Seeing Video Of Motorized Remy Built By A Fan For Halloween Costume

Halloween is such a fun time of year, and I love seeing all the creative costumes people share on the internet. If you don’t know what to dress up as, Pixar movies can serve as a great inspiration and starting point. I personally always feel like Halloween is a contest to see who has the most creative costume. After seeing one fan’s video of her Ratatouille costume, Patton Oswalt and I can confirm she’s already won.

I’ve seen many Ratatouille costumes in my day, and usually, it’s a good choice for couples celebrating the spooky holiday. One person is usually dressed as a rat, sitting on the other person’s shoulders as they don a chef's hat. However, one Instagram user ( @shebuildsrobots ) blew everyone else out of the water when she posted a Reel showing how she used her engineering degree to make a realistic motorized robot Remy.

In the video below, she goes step by step on how she created and then coded the little rat, and I wish I had this level of dedication to my Halloween costumes:

A post shared by She Builds Robots (@shebuildsrobots) A photo posted by on

This might be the best Halloween costume I’ve ever seen, and I’m left wondering why Disney hasn’t hired her yet to help them with bringing Ratatouille magic to life in the parks .

This underrated Pixar classic is full of iconic moments, and it's one of the studio's best movies in my opinion. It’s my favorite by far, and so I couldn’t be happier this video came across my feed. I’m at a loss for more words honestly, so I’ll just let this Instagram comment from Remy the Rat himself, Patton Oswalt, say what we are all thinking:

This. Is. BRILLIANT.

Imagine the animated voice of a generation commenting on your Halloween costume! This is incredible, and she's so deserving of Oswalt's praise.

Remy was the perfect character to replicate, and given how small he is, getting it to actually lightly pull her hair is something most Ratatouille costumes lack (if it’s just a singular person). Where was this girl when Ratatouille the Tik Tok Musica l was happening back during Covid? Talk about a missing element!

I love that The Secret Life of Pets actor still loves his rodent alter-ego as much as fans do. As much as I would love more Remy content, it doesn’t seem like Oswalt or the original creators are headed in the direction of a sequel or a live-action Ratatouille remake anytime soon. Why mess with perfection?

For now, I’ll have to settle for awesome fan content like this, and honestly, I’m not complaining. The only person who could possibly top this robotic Remy costume is the queen of Halloween herself, Heidi Klum. To do that though, she would have to train a live rat to sit under a hat and pull her hair. She’s pulled off some insane costumes , so I wouldn’t put it past her.