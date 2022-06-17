Pixar’s 'Lightyear' Review

Powered by RedCircle

Pixar is back in theaters with the release of Lightyear, the film Toy Story’s Andy fell in love with before buying a Buzz Lightyear action figure. We review the film (starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Take Waititi), as well as Brian and Charles, Netlfix’s Spiderhead, and more.

This week is packed with new releases, but first, we have to take a moment to recognize the huge opening weekend for Jurassic World: Dominion, another sign that the theatrical business is coming back strong. Also, with another weekend breaking $50 million for Top Gun: Maverick, it takes over the top spot for this year’s domestic box office.

Sean was able to catch up with the new Jurassic film, so we take a moment to add it to our official tier list. Check out our finalized list here.

00:09:05 - Box Office Reactions

00:19:12 - Jurassic World: Dominion Tier List Ranking

00:31:26 - This Week In Movies

00:46:00 - Spiderhead Review

00:51:13 - Lightyear Review

00:58:14 - Our Favorite Gus Van Sant Movies

01:14:20 - Outro

