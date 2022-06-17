Pixar’s 'Lightyear' Review
It’s a week packed with new releases and new reviews.
Pixar is back in theaters with the release of Lightyear, the film Toy Story’s Andy fell in love with before buying a Buzz Lightyear action figure. We review the film (starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Take Waititi), as well as Brian and Charles, Netlfix’s Spiderhead, and more.
This week is packed with new releases, but first, we have to take a moment to recognize the huge opening weekend for Jurassic World: Dominion, another sign that the theatrical business is coming back strong. Also, with another weekend breaking $50 million for Top Gun: Maverick, it takes over the top spot for this year’s domestic box office.
Sean was able to catch up with the new Jurassic film, so we take a moment to add it to our official tier list. Check out our finalized list here.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:09:05 - Box Office Reactions
00:19:12 - Jurassic World: Dominion Tier List Ranking
00:31:26 - This Week In Movies
00:46:00 - Spiderhead Review
00:51:13 - Lightyear Review
00:58:14 - Our Favorite Gus Van Sant Movies
01:14:20 - Outro
