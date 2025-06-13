Materialists Has A Poignant End Credits Scene, And The Director Told Me Why She Ended The Film There: 'I Always Knew'
SPOILERS for Materialists are ahead! If you have not seen the movie yet, you can catch it in theaters now.
When you look at the list of projects on the 2025 movie schedule, you expect end-credit sequences on upcoming Marvel movies and maybe an action movie here and there. You likely don’t expect one for a romance. However, Celine Song’s Materialists has one. So, when I sat down to interview the writer/director, I asked her about this unconventional choice, and she told me why she “knew” she wanted to end her film with this poignant scene.
Ahead of Materialists' release, I had the chance to interview Song about her romance, and I knew I had to ask about the end credits. As the names of the cast and crew rolled, a full scene played out that showed Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans’ characters getting married at City Hall. However, instead of the camera being close to and moving with them, it was stationary and far away, like a security camera.
Speaking about why she chose that distant and stationary angle, Song told me:
Like other great end-credits scenes, this gave us a peek into what was next for the characters, and it served as a lovely and unique epilogue to the story Song told. I’d never seen anything quite like it; however, it also captured an experience many couples have had.
Speaking to that point, the writer/director told me that she married her partner, Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes, at City Hall. During that time, she realized the point that’s illustrated in these end credits.
In the Materialists scene, you can spot Johnson’s Lucy and Evans’ John getting married; however, you can also watch countless other couples tie the knot. To Song, this shows the totally unique yet universal way of love. While each couple has their own story, they also go to this place to do the exact same thing. She explained:
Along with highlighting this experience that’s both individual and universal, the Past Lives director told me that this final moment also points out a central theme of this movie.
Materialists spend a lot of time considering the, for lack of a better term, material attributes we desire in a partner and the unexplainable magic of love. These two things butt heads in the film, however, in this final moment, the director says you can see them come together:
Isn’t that beautiful? I also love that Celine Song knew her movie would end on this note. As she said, it highlights the message of Materialists perfectly, and it’s such a wildly unique way to present a scene that serves as both an end-credits scene and an epilogue.
So far, Materialsists has been getting rave reactions from critics, and this scene is certainly one of the reasons why I love the film so much. Like all the best rom-coms, this movie left me swooning, and it was carried by brilliant performances from Johnson, Evans and Pedro Pascal. However, while it has all the qualities and talent needed for a great romance, it also marches to the beat of its own drum and is wholly unique thanks to moments like this end credits scene.
