Would Chris Evans Ever Work With His Wife? The Actor Shared His Thoughts On Potentially Collaborating With Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is having a creative resurgence. Fresh off the release of Celine Song’s romantic drama Materialists, which dropped on his 44th birthday, the actor is reminding fans he’s more than Captain America. While he’s currently playing a jaded actor caught in a love triangle with characters played by Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, some of the most exciting possibilities in his future might come from closer to home. Literally.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Evans opened up about everything from his 2025 movie schedule to his dream of directing again. He even discussed his desire to tackle a movie musical. Interestingly, he was also asked if he’d ever consider working with his wife, actress Alba Baptista. His answer was immediate—and nearly as enthusiastic as his marriage proposal. Evans told the outlet:

I would absolutely love to. I work with her all the time on her auditions. That took a while for her to be comfortable with—letting me not just read with her, but give opinions and thoughts and watch the takes back. But we're so good now. I actually think we work quite well together. I think she takes direction incredibly well. Yeah, that would be great. I'd be thrilled.

It’s not the first time the Red One actor has spoken warmly about his creative partnership with Baptista, who starred in Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. However, this perhaps the clearest sign yet that a professional collaboration could be on the table in the future. The Boston-born star praised his wife’s talent and their shared rhythm behind the scenes, hinting that their chemistry could translate just as well on screen.

Though the couple hasn’t announced any upcoming projects together, Chris Evans already has plenty on his plate. After Materialists, he’s set to appear in Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t and the action-adventure flick Sacrifice alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Sam Richardson. And, while he hasn’t directed since his 2014 debut Before We Go, the idea clearly still excites him, especially if the right project (or the right cast) comes along.

Even though Evans is open to working with Alba Baptista, there is something to consider. Evans admitted that he’s more selective these days, particularly after learning how all-consuming directing can be. So, even if they do end up working together, it might be some time before it actually happens.

For now, fans can enjoy the behind-the-scenes collaborations Chris Evans hinted at. Still, I love that Evans is genuinely excited by the notion of working with his wife in some capacity. And who knows? If Baptista ever joins the MCU (there are plenty of comic book-based roles she could take on) and if the former Avengers star returns as Captain America/Steve Rogers, there’s always a chance their paths could cross in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Chris Evans' performance in Materialists has been receiving tons of rave reviews. So, if you want to check it out, it's playing now in theaters; be sure to check your local listings.