‘Cynical, Sad, Increasingly F---ed Up.’ Critics Are Calling Materialists’ Stars ‘Perfection,’ But Is This Really A Rom-Com?
Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans - what a love triangle!
I’m a sucker for a good romantic comedy, but given that Materialists, which hits the 2025 movie calendar on June 13, is coming from director Celine Song (Past Lives) and is one of A24’s upcoming movies, I think it’s a pretty safe bet this won’t be just any old genre standard. In fact, early reactions calling it “more than a rom-com” indicate as much, and now critics are here to share their expanded opinions.
Dakota Johnson stars in Celine Song’s Materialists as a professional matchmaker who finds herself torn between a new beau (Pedro Pascal) and a struggling actor from her past (Chris Evans). Siddhant Adlakha of IGN says below the surface of this love-triangle romance is a meaningful, introspective drama about self-worth. The critic gives it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, writing:
Pete Hammond of Deadline calls the movie “sublime” and thinks it could serve as an alternative to some of the summer’s most highly-anticipated blockbusters. Materialists confirms Celine Song as one of the most exciting new filmmaking voices, the critic says, as she provides a film that can be appreciated by both romantic purists and cynics. Hammond continues:
Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair says the movie explores the push and pull between passion and practicality. It begins to ask difficult questions about the darker side of modern dating and the matchmaking business but unfortunately pulls back before getting too deep. There’s still much to savor about Materialists, Lawson says, writing:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B and says don’t be fooled by the marketing — Materialists is a more of a cynical takedown of the rom-com than a romantic comedy itself. In Erbland’s words:
Not all critics were as taken with the movie, though. Natalia Keogan of AV Club gives it a B-, writing that Materialists lacks the fleshed-out characters and “triangulated tension” that made Past Lives successful. The filmmaker’s insistence that relationships are largely transactional is void of any meaningful insight, the critic says, resulting in a story that doesn’t pay off. Keogan continues:
While the film may not be everybody’s cup of tea, overall critical response so far has been positive, with Celine Song’s sophomore effort drawing 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. It will be interesting to see how audiences react to Materialists, especially if they go in expecting a “silly” rom-com. Catch it in theaters starting Friday, June 13.
