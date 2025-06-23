Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans Have Thought About Twilight And Dawson’s Creek’s Romances, But I’m Sad They Don’t Share My Love For The Summer I Turned Pretty
Can we call this a Belly flop?
Pop culture is full of fun rivalries like Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC, Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, Star Wars vs. Star Trek, and the ever-popular debate over the best Chris in Hollywood. One member of that latter discussion, Chris Evans, actually helped to answer some of these questions alongside his Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson amid the release of their film on the 2025 movie calendar. And wow, there’s no love here for The Summer I Turned Pretty.
In Materialists, which received a full 5 stars in CinemaBlend’s review, Dakota Johnson’s Lucy finds herself torn between Chris Evans’ John and Pedro Pascal’s Harry. It therefore seemed appropriate to get their opinions on other famed love triangles. Twilight was the first series mentioned by MTV, to which Johnson cagily responded, “Who?” as Evans admitted:
Honestly, I appreciate Chris Evans’ candor here, because we’ve all got an opinion. (I used to think I was Team Jacob, but I now know I was just Team Shirtless Taylor Lautner.) Dakota Johnson’s response is particularly hilarious coming from the star of Fifty Shades of Grey, whose novels began as Twilight fanfic. She ultimately copped to being Team Edward as well.
Next up was Dawson’s Creek, where The Avengers star again offered a quick judgment on the Dawson vs. Pacey debate, saying:
Sorry, James Van Der Beek, this vote’s unanimous as well, with Dakota Johnson agreeing:
Then came the YA book-to-screen adaptation The Summer I Turned Pretty, whose third season premieres July 16 and will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The question of Team Jeremiah vs. Team Conrad elicited confused stares from the Materialists stars, and Dakota Johnson unknowingly went full Belly with her response of:
Honestly, she has no idea how spot-on she is. At least, as someone who has watched the YA series.
In Chris Evans’ and Dakota Johnson’s defense, if you’re old enough to have watched Dawson’s Creek, you may be a bit old to have read Jenny Han’s coming-of-age young adult romance trilogy or watched the Prime Video series. Alas, I am just that older Millennial, so I will weigh in with my unpopular (but correct) TSITP opinion.
Here at CinemaBlend, some of us are very Team Jeremiah, while naturally we’ve also got the Team Conrad girlies. Personally, I find Conrad and Belly both very annoying, not great people, and if they want to do that together, more power to them. My official stance is Team Jeremiah Can Do Better.
Now that I’ve settled that, it really is worth checking out Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans’ confusion when asked about The Summer I Turned Pretty characters:
Be sure to catch these two in Materialists, which is in theaters now, and if you’re looking for something to watch at home, be sure you’re caught up on the first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty so you can see how this love triangle plays out when the trilogy resumes Wednesday, July 16, on Prime Video.
