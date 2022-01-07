Simon Kinberg Talks 'The 355' & Our Top 10 Movies of 2021
Director Simon Kinberg joins the show, and the guys share their favorite movies of the year!
Writer/Director Simon Kinberg joins the show to discuss his new film The 355 starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Sebastian Stan, Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz. He talks about working with an ensemble cast, camaraderie on set, and making Mr. and Mrs. Smith while still in college.
This week also includes our Top 10 lists for 2021, and will reveal our Top 5 movies of the year as a show. These conversations are always so much fun as we get to look back at the year, and celebrate a few of our favorites. What are your top 10 movies of the year? Let us know!
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:45 - Weekly Poll
00:10:16 - Simon Kinberg Interview
00:38:18 - Our Top 10 Movies of 2021
01:51:54 - Outro
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
