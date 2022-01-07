Simon Kinberg Talks 'The 355' & Our Top 10 Movies of 2021

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director Simon Kinberg joins the show to discuss his new film The 355 starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Sebastian Stan, Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz. He talks about working with an ensemble cast, camaraderie on set, and making Mr. and Mrs. Smith while still in college.

This week also includes our Top 10 lists for 2021, and will reveal our Top 5 movies of the year as a show. These conversations are always so much fun as we get to look back at the year, and celebrate a few of our favorites. What are your top 10 movies of the year? Let us know!

00:04:45 - Weekly Poll

00:10:16 - Simon Kinberg Interview

00:38:18 - Our Top 10 Movies of 2021

01:51:54 - Outro

