In the era of superhero movies, we’ve heard countless stories about the workouts required to get into superhero shape. While most costumes, except those worn by Dwayne Johnson, do require some padding, actual muscles are also part of the equation. Many actors have discussed how difficult their exercise and diet are, but new Superman David Corensweet says for him, it wasn’t actually that hard.

The cast of Superman, including Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, recently spoke with E! Where Brosnahan mentioned how impressed she was with how much Corenswet was eating, leading Hoult to drop an absolutely perfect rib, referring to him as a classic Disney villain who also ate a lot of protein…

I feel like I’ve heard people say they never wanted to eat again after bulking for something like this and I really understood it. You had, like, four plates of eggs. Hoult: OK, Gaston.

David Corenswet wasn’t eating “four dozen eggs” as the line in the song in Beauty and the Beast goes. He would, apparently, eat eight eggs at a sitting, which is still a hell of a lot to eat at once. Corenswet says he got strange looks when he would order that much at restaurants. No word if the wait staff broke into choruses of “Gaston” when he did.

Some actors who need to bulk up for roles have lamented the amount of work they had to do. Jason Momoa has never been shy about admitting he never liked the Aquaman workouts, which makes one assume he feels the same way about his upcoming Lobo role in the upcoming Supergirl movie. However, Corenswet seems to have taken a very pragmatic view, indicating he didn’t mind it so much. He said…

I did a very straightforward regimen of lifting heavy things and eating a lot of calories. And sleeping as much as I could.

The plan may have been straightforward, but even so, it would probably have been difficult for a lot of people. Corenswet makes it sound like it was all easy for him. Although it's possible that in the time leading up to production, this was his entire schedule, which certainly makes things simple.

Some actors who started hitting the gym for roles have stayed with it as they found they enjoyed the workouts, and regular workouts also require a fair amount of calories, but I’m not sure anybody other than The Rock eats like that regularly.

It’s probably a good thing that David Corenswet didn’t mind the exercise or the diet, because based on the box office opening of Superman, the new DC Universe under James Gunn is off to a great start, which means David Corenswet is probably going to need to remain in Superman shape for years to come.