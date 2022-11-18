Channing Tatum Is Doing A New Action Movie With An X-Men Filmmaker, Could They Bring Back Gambit?

In 2014, Channing Tatum was attached to play the card-wielding mutant Remy LeBeau, better known as Gambit, in the Fox-produced X-Men series of movies. However, the project was "on again, off again" for nearly a decade until the rights to the entire roster of mutants finally returned to the House of Mouse. After completing the historic Disney purchase of 21st Century Fox , the company officially put the Gambit project on ice. Well, the Magic Mike star is now attached to a movie helmed by long-time X-Men writer, producer, and director, Simon Kinberg. The new spy thriller Red Shirt could get fans speculating on whether or not Tatum will finally suit up as the kinetic-powered mutant.

According to a report by Deadline , Channing Tatum is attached to star in an upcoming spy-thriller titled Red Shirt, based on an original pitch by Simon Kinberg, and with Bullet Train helmer David Leitch set to direct. This would be a re-teaming for Leitch and Tatum, seeing as how the 21 Jump Street star had a cheeky cameo in Bullet Train. The movie is described as a spin on James Bond with franchise potential, and Leitch, Tatum, and Kinberg are all set to produce the flick. Red Shirt is currently being shopped to studios and could sell as early as before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kinberg isn’t the only Red Shirt filmmaker with a history with the Fox X-Men franchise. Before directing one of the best comedy action movies in recent years, David Leitch directed Deadpool 2. So how likely could Tatum’s attachment to the spy-thriller signal a return to the character of Gambit--or any of the upcoming Marvel movies ? Considering Leitch and Kinberg have no official affiliation with Disney or the MCU, I would say it’s somewhat unlikely. But it's not impossible.

If the cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have taught us anything about the MCU, anything is possible if fans are vocal enough. Fans have wanted John Krasinski to be cast as Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards for years, and through online memes and speculation, it eventually became a reality. Sure, for only a tiny cameo, and we don’t know the future of Krasinski in the MCU. Still, if fans (and his wife Emily Blunt) have their way about it, then the Jack Ryan actor may become the official Richards for the Marvel series of films moving forward. So, if you want Channing Tatum to play Gambit, I would say your best bet is to let the star and the studio know. Start making those Gambit memes!

Another obstacle potentially in the way of Channing Tatum taking up the role of Gambit is the star himself. The actor said that losing the Marvel role was traumatizing because he was a fan of the character and was ready to play him. He said he hasn’t been able to watch any Marvel superhero movies since the Gambit project was officially shelved. So who knows if the actor would even be up for returning to the character?