Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 1 Veto, And How 'Showergate' Threw The House Into Chaos

Big Brother Season 27 is already cooking in Week 1, making me slightly upset that fans didn't get the live feeds sooner than Sunday night. They're here now, though, and it appears the consequences of "Showergate" have sent ripples through the house that have lasted longer than Ashley Hollis' shower in the Head of Household room. The veto competition has concluded, and it's only getting messier now that a winner has been crowned.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother Season 27 live feeds all season long. With that, we have a neat and handy recap of what happened in the house when the feeds turned on and all the chaos that continues to plague the game as a result of Showergate. Here's who won the veto, and the wild plan Vince Panaro has now that he must put up a fourth nominee after Ashley, Amy Bingham and Zae Frederich were put on the block.

Ashley Hollis Won The Week 1 Veto

From the best we can tell from Sunday's episode and the live feeds, Ashley was the Week 1 target that everyone seemed to get behind following the Showergate scandal. Of course, Ashley had a high chance of saving herself with the veto competition and the BB Blockbuster challenge and, sure enough, she managed to win the veto. I knew I had a reason to feel confident about her in this BB game, despite her risking eviction for a long shower.

Ashley seems prepared to use the veto to take herself off the block, which means Vince is going to have to put up a fourth nominee. He's stressed out about the prospect of a fourth nomination and, amidst the chaos of everyone suggesting options, he's been given an easy out. Honestly, it feels like a terrible decision, no matter how I look at it.

How Showergate Led To Vince Potentially Nominating His Final 2 Partner, Kelley

Vince is very worried about getting too much blood on his hands early and, to his credit, it's usually one of the biggest mistakes a Big Brother player can make. That said, Vince is the Week 1 HOH, who has to make three nominations, plus one now that Ashley is taking herself off the block. Also, four other Houseguests have safety this week. There was no way he was escaping this week without making people angry, so why is he so intent on nominating his Final 2 partner, Kelley Jorgensen?

It's a question that live feed viewers seem to be asking, as many of the players appear to agree that Kelley would be sent home if she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster. Weirdly enough, Kelley is encouraging Vince to put her on the block, with them agreeing it would help their Final 2 alliance if everyone thought they weren't working together. I don't think it's a necessary game move, especially if this Final 2 is immediately dissolved should Kelley go home.

Vince did mention an alternative plan of potentially nominating Adrian Rocha, noting that he'd likely be quick to forgive if nominated, as he seemingly doesn't have many allies in the game right now. This is to say, if Vince does end up changing the plan of nominating Kelley, I would expect this to be his next play. That said, he seems hard up on nominating the person he's closest with in the game at this point, so I can only hope it works out for him.

Big Brother's next episode airs on Wednesday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET, marking the start of the weekly 90-minute episodes. While I wish the live feeds could've started sooner, I'm thrilled to see them still as entertaining as ever now that we finally have them!