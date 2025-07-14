See The New Harry Potter In Costume As Production Begins (And Those Glasses Are Adorable)

The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. What began with J.K. Rowling's novels has expanded to stage plays, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Another book to screen adaptation of the books is coming with the developing Potter TV series (which will be streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and we just got our first look at young actor Dominic McLaughlin in costume. And yes, he's got the perfect pair of glasses.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show is limited, but each season is expected to tackle one of the books. While the leading trio of young actors was announced, the network just showed McLaughlin in full Gryffindor garb. Check it out below:

(Image credit: HBO Max)

I mean, come on. This kid looks thoroughly adorable (and accurate) as the Boy Who Lived. And while the OG Harry Potter cast are still synonymous with their roles from the Wizarding World, I have to assume the same will happen to McLaughlin and his young co-stars. And I've got say the casting looks pretty perfect so far, as he looks like he's ripped straight out of Rowling's novels.

Harry is known for wearing his signature glasses... ones that Hermione famously repaired in the movies multiple times. McLaughlin is thoroughly adorable in the spectacles, and now I'm dying to see the rest of the cast in their Hogwarts uniform.

This first look at the young star of the Harry Potter TV series has made the project feel so real. While casting news has been coming for months now (including John Lithgow's role as Dumbledore), this set photo confirmed that cameras are officially up. And they should help increase anticipation from the generations of Potterheads out there.

While the Harry Potter movies are beloved and constantly re-watched by fans, squeezing the contents J.K. Rowling's long novels into movies was a unique challenge. As such, a number of plot lines from the books were cut in order to keep runtimes short. But the TV version should allow for way more time, and (presumably) a more faithful adaptation from the source material.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Of course, this young actor has some pretty big shoes to fill. Because while Daniel Radcliffe didn't have Harry's signature green eyes, his performances throughout the eight Potter movies is pretty universally acclaimed. Radcliffe has since carved out an impressive career on the stage and screen, so one can only hope that McLaughlin is able to follow suit.

It's currently unclear when the Harry Potter TV will premiere on HBO Max, but the fact that cameras are up is a very good sign. But since it's not on the 2025 TV schedule, fans will likely have to be patient as the fist season is filmed, edited, and eventually released.