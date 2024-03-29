X-Men Director Reacts To Deadpool 3 Bringing Back Hugh Jackman And Being Set In The Actual MCU

For over a decade now, the MCU has been bringing content to audiences, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While characters like Deadpool and the X-Men had been noticeably missing, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally opened the door for them to join the shared universe. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will see Ryan Reynolds' make his entrance into the MCU. X-Men director Simon Kinberg reacted to Hugh Jackman's return, and the movie being set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans are hyped to see what surprise Shawn Levy and company are bringing to the project. The cast of Deadpool & Wolverine includes (obviously) Jackman's clawed mutant, to the joy of fans. Kinberg wrote and directed for the X-Men franchise for years, and spoke to ComicBook about the highly anticipated blockbuster, offering:

So I'm just gonna say, I'm such a massive fan of everything that Hugh [Jackman]'s done with Wolverine. I think I made five movies he was in, in one form or another, as Wolverine and I'm very excited for the film. I know that for him, and for Ryan [Reynolds] and for Shawn [Levy], exploring some aspects that perhaps we haven't explored before, I would imagine is appealing.

There you have it. It sounds like Kinberg is hyped to see Wolverine finally join the MCU, especially opposite Deadpool. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud will no doubt be explosive onscreen, especially once their characters start trading blows. Is it July yet?

Simon Kiberg's comments in many ways echo the sentiment from moviegoers who are not-so-patiently waiting for Deadpool 3's release. Fans are eager to see what sort of wild twists and turns will occur throughout the movie's mysterious runtime.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years ahead of Logan's emotional ending, which saw the character die. But he never got to be apart of a shared universe before, or interact with other Marvel characters. But that'll change with Deapdool 3, which officially in the MCU. And there's no telling which characters might pop up throughout the film.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine teased that there's a multiversal story at play, with Loki's TVA showing up at his door. As such, there are countless rumors about what characters might show up during the movie, including familiar faces from the X-Men franchise. Some of these rumored characters include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. We'll just have to see how many of them actually show up.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.