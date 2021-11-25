Billie Eilish Hugs Turkey, Advocates For Veganism This Thanksgiving Season

Billie Eilish is 19 now, though she’s notably been a vegan since she was 12. While she isn’t shy about her eating choices, it’s not often that we see her literally cradling a turkey to encourage her fans to consider veganism during the holiday season. But that’s exactly how she celebrated Thanksgiving this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Billie Eilish shared a masked look at herself spending some time just chilling with a turkey. She also included a message with her post, advocating for the popular holiday bird:

Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it’s hard to change traditions, but just keep that in mind.

Billie Eilish has often spoken up for animals and been open about her vegan diet. Earlier this month she even announced that she had gotten involved with a chocolate bar made with rice powder milk and other vegan ingredients. The Happier Ever After chocolate bar was sold for $10 bucks on her website, but had already sold out at the time of this writing. Eilish’s fanbase seems to be embracing her vegan lifestyle in at least some ways.

Outside of advocating for animal-free living, the singer has had a really big year, even making news for shaking up her look and her hair. Her work on the "No Time To Die" theme song got another big post-Grammy push when the final Daniel Craig film officially hit theaters. Eilish also released her second album Happier Than Ever. That also got an accompanying Disney+ documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Some of this work has landed her accolades at this year's Grammy Awards.

Next up, she's set to head on a World Tour in 2022 and hopefully her fans will be able to get a look at those shows in some sort of streaming format as well. For now, she's busy celebrating the holidays, just not in the traditional turkey way many of us are used to.