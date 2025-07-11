A Young Harry Potter Fan Was Freaking Out About Tom Felton Playing Draco Malfoy Again, And The Actor Sent Her A Lovely Response

The Harry Potter franchise is a global sensation, with generations of fans invested in the books, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Fans of the films (which are streaming with a Max subscription) were recently treated to some mind-blowing news when it was revealed that Tom Felton would be playing Draco Malfoy in The Cursed Child on Broadway. And the 37 year-old actor recently shared a sweet message to a young fan who was freaking out about this news.

Years after his original tenure as Draco, Felton has continued to be one of the Wizarding World's biggest cheerleaders. And while fans have been wondering about a Cursed Child movie, the actor is getting to reprise his role as adult Draco on the Great White Way. Felton posted a sweet video on Instagram, which show him responding to a young fan who was freaking out over him returning as the famous Slytherin. Check it out below:

I mean how cute is that? It would have been one think for Felton to like or post a comment to the original video, but he went out of his way to make the day of this young fan. And I sincerely hope we get to see an update if/when she makes it to New York and greets him at the Stage Door. Who knows? Maybe he'll invite her for a meet and greet on the Broadway stage. This is a perk that certain productions extend to their casts and crews.

Returning to the role of Draco all these years later must be a trip for the actor, in addition to his generations of fans. Tom Felton shared that he cried while getting fitted for his Cursed Child costume, specifically the experience of putting on his blonde wig. Of course, this will likely only continue discourse wondering if/when he and the rest of the Harry Potter cast might reprise their roles for a film adaptation of The Cursed Child. After all, they are getting older and therefore able to play adult version of their signature characters.

Of course, his role in the Broadway play is also the subject of some backlash. Felton as asked about J.K. Rowling's continued controversies as he prepared to play Draco again, and his response didn't satisfy those who wanted him to take a stand and support the transgender community, just as Daniel Radcliffe used his platform. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne also followed suit.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child largely follow Draco and Harry's sons, as they go on a multiversal journey through the franchise. We are also shown adult versions of Draco, Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Ginny. It's doesn't seem like plans for a movie are happening yet, with the focus instead going to the developing Harry Potter TV series.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming on Max, which will also be the home of the TV show. While there are no plans for new movies on the 2025 movie release list or beyond, fans can see The Cursed Child on Broadway and the West End.