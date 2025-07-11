Kat Dennings Just Made A 2 Broke Girls Admission That’s Simultaneously Funny And Completely Relatable

If you’re anything like me, then deciding what to wear when you leave the house can be a challenge. So, when you add in the factor of being famous and going to splashy public events, it makes sense that dressing for such occasions would involve even more thought, prep and planning. Well, Kat Dennings just made a very 2 Broke Girls-like fashion admission that’s funny, but also incredibly relatable.

What 2 Broke Girls Admission Did Kat Dennings Just Make?

While the 2025 TV schedule will eventually bring us Shifting Gears Season 2, Kat Dennings has been looking back lately. Not only did she recently pose with Captain America’s shield and get fans’ hopes up that she might return to her role as one of the best MCU sidekicks , Darcy, at some point, but she also took a trip to Avengers Campus at Disneyland , which led to some surprises for her.

However, the star (who’s now playing a mom for the first time on her ABC comedy with Tim Allen) took to Instagram recently to share a memory from her previous hit sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, which ran on CBS for six seasons. In her post, we see Dennings with co-star Beth Behrs at the People’s Choice Awards in 2012, and while both look great, the WandaVision talent had a secret about the moment to tell fans, saying in the caption:

Enough time has gone by that I can admit that the original dress I was supposed to wear to this event didn’t zip so I went to my closet and threw on this one I got at Loehmann’s 2 mins before leaving the house. Loehmann’s miss u girl

Oh, boy. I think most of us know what this is like, right? You have your mind set on a particular outfit for a specific upcoming event, but then the time comes to get those clothes on and something goes wrong. Busted seams, broken zipper, it doesn’t fit as well as it did or look as good on you as you remember…whatever it is, it’s now time for a Fashion Emergency Plan B. And, when you need to be out the door, sometimes you just gotta whip out the most appropriate item, throw it on and hope for the best. Here’s what she ended up wearing:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic))

Luckily, the live-audience loving actress had something simple but classy ready to go. It appears to be a basic black wrap dress, and I have to say, I think Max Black would totally approve of dressing up any outfit from a discount retailer like Loehmann’s (which closed all locations in 2014). Behrs, who’ll end her time on The Neighborhood along with her co-stars when Season 8 finishes up, also had a note to share about her look for the same evening, and added:

And my hair that I am going to say on here was a wig... but sadly it wasn't. It was just how my hair looked that night.

Man! Every now and then we tell on ourselves, and I think Behrs did that here. I wouldn’t have given a second thought to her hair, but after reading that she thinks it looks wiggy, I gotta admit…she’s not wrong! If anything, this just proves that we are all capable of putting together great looks on the fly, but there’s nothing wrong if we happen to make a misstep or two when going out on the town.