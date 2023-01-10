How To Watch Love Island UK Online And Stream Season 9 From Anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK Season 9

Watch Love Island UK Season 9: preview

The one that started it all - and arguably the best iteration of the dating show - Love Island UK is ready to crack on with the first of two seasons this year. Returning for the second time since its inception in 2020, Winter Love Island will once again take place in South Africa in an all-new villa, hosting young, spritely twenty-somethings seeking their type on paper. You won't want to miss a second - we explain exactly how to watch Love Island UK online from anywhere below.

Less than a week until launch, Love Island UK is here to blow out the cobwebs and reignite a spark with a bunch of tanned, taut islanders, including Buckinghamshire farmer and TikToker Will Young, who's hoping he can moo one of the women. Biomedical student and model Tanya Manhenga will also be entering the villa, alongside 20-year-old Anna-May, who once sent a date to sleep. What a catch.

Season 9 of Love Island UK will also see the first partially sighted islander. Ron Hall, a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex, lost the sight in his right eye while playing football when he was eight.

Plenty of bombshell arrivals and recoupling ceremonies await our ten islanders. Let the mad moves commence and make sure you know how to watch Love Island UK online from anywhere.

Watch Love Island UK Season 9 online in the UK

Love Island UK is returning to our screens even sooner than normal with the return of the UK's winter iteration. Season 9 launches on Monday, January 16 at 9pm GMT on ITV2, with new episodes airing at the same time every night, including Saturday with its Unseen Bits special.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. You don't, however, need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX (opens in new tab), ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island UK just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX and 9Now, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island, head to ITVX (opens in new tab).

Watch Love Island Season 9 in the US

Hulu is the casa for all Love Island UK episodes in the US, though you'll have to wait a little longer for Season 9. If previous years are anything to go by, Hulu begins dropping episodes two weeks after the season begins airing in the UK. That means the first episode will drop around January 30 with new episodes every day thereafter.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plans, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu with Disney+ for just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch Love Island UK Season 9 in Australia

Those in Australia are well served for all islander action. Love Island Season 9 will once again arrive daily on Channel 9's on-demand streaming service, 9Now (opens in new tab), which is 100% free to use.

While not yet confirmed, in the past 9Now has had episodes arrive just a few days behind the UK schedule.

To watch Love Island UK through 9Now, all you need to do is sign up, which is free to do.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home (opens in new tab).

Watch Winter Love Island in New Zealand

Clearly the Southern Hemisphere are big fans of all the Love Island action. For Kiwis, Neon TV (opens in new tab) is your go-to service for all the cracking on in the villa.

We expect Season 9 episodes to arrive concurrently with the UK if previous seasons are anything to go by. That means the launch will likely arrive in the morning on Tuesday, January 17.

Neon TV costs NZ$15.99 a month (opens in new tab), or you can save by prepaying for a year upfront for $159.99.

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

Sadly, Canada no longer has an official broadcaster for Love Island UK and it hasn't for some time. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (opens in new tab) (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).

Love Island UK Season 9 contestants

Tanya Manhenga is a biomedical student, 22, from Liverpool

is a biomedical student, 22, from Liverpool Kai Fagan is a PE and Science teacher, 24, from Manchester

is a PE and Science teacher, 24, from Manchester Lana Jenkins is a celebrity make-up artist, 25, from Luton

is a celebrity make-up artist, 25, from Luton Ron Hall is a financial advisor, 25, from Essex

is a financial advisor, 25, from Essex Anna-May Robey is a payroll administrator, 20, from Swansea

is a payroll administrator, 20, from Swansea Will Young is a farmer, 23, from Buckinghamshire

is a farmer, 23, from Buckinghamshire Tanyel Revan is a hair stylist, 26 from North London

is a hair stylist, 26 from North London Shaq Muhammed is an airport security officer, 24, from London

is an airport security officer, 24, from London Olivia Hawkins is an actress and ring girl, 27, from Brighton

is an actress and ring girl, 27, from Brighton Haris Namani is a TV salesman, 21, from Doncaster

