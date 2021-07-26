Subscribing To Hulu: The Price, What’s Included And Everything Else To Know

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you want to watch shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and all those exclusive FX streaming series then there is one place for you to go: Hulu. And although the streaming service has been around sine October 2007, there may be some out there who have never made the jump to the platform and want to know the Hulu subscription price, what’s included with the different options, and other details before making a decision.

Trying to figure all of this out is sometimes easier said than done but we’ve put together a quick yet comprehensive guide of everything you need to know about subscribing to Hulu and everything that becomes available to you immediately after signing up. There’s a lot to unpack here (nearly as much as The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 ending), so let’s dive into the waters of this versatile streamer.

What Is The Hulu Subscription Price And What Does It Include

Like a lot of streaming services, Hulu offers its members two subscription models: a more expensive ad-free version and a slightly cheaper option that’s supported by ads. But unlike with HBO Max, which doesn’t give ad-supported subscribers access to everything available to full-paying members, both versions of Hulu offer the same content and the only difference is the subscription price: $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $11.99/month for those who don’t want to watch ads. Besides the price and amount of ads, everything else is the same and it’s easy to switch between the two at any given time.

No matter which route you take with Hulu, you will be able to watch every Hulu original show, movie, and documentary, as well as thousands upon thousands of hours of content from yesterday and today.

Wait, Wasn’t There A Free Version Of Hulu?

You may find yourself asking: Wait, wasn’t there a free version of Hulu? And although the answer is yes, that version of the platform hasn’t been around for a half-decade now. At one time, Hulu allowed people to watch the most recent episodes of select ABC, NBC, and Fox shows following an eight-day delay, but the streamer began phasing out that model in August 2016, per the Wall Street Journal. The shift came just as Hulu’s original programming took off, creating the version of the platform we know today.

But there is still a sort-of free way to watch Hulu but it does require a Spotify Premium Student account in order to take advantage of the offer. There’s a lot of fine print here, but the gist is that students who subscribe the paid version of Spotify and go to a Title IV accredited institution can add Hulu (and Showtime) to their membership. Please note, this is for the ad-supported version of Hulu.

What Comes With The Hulu + Live TV Option

At one point in time, Hulu was considered a great alternative to cable for all those cord-cutters out there, but in 2017 the streaming service introduced a live television option. This would eventually become known as Hulu + Live TV and quickly became one of the more popular internet-TV options on the market. And while customers have not been thrilled with the price increases over the past few years, Hulu + Live TV is still a viable option with more than 75 channels including local news based on your location.

Like with the standard version of the streamer, Hulu + Live TV has two different options: a $64.99/month plan that also comes with the ad-supported version of Hulu and a $70.99/month model with the ad-free streaming library. Please note, the ad-free version doesn’t mean you won’t have commercials while watching live TV.

How To Get Hulu Bundled With Other Streamers

Everyone loves a good bundle, right? Well, if you fall into the camp that likes to have multiple streaming services included in one price (which does make it much easier to keep track of your expenses), then the Disney Bundle is perfect for you. But what is included with this bundle and how much is it going to set me back, you’re probably asking about now…

The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) will cost you $13.99/month while the ad-free version costs $19.99/month. Both versions give you access to all the great Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content on Disney+, live sports and original programming on ESPN+, and all the great movies and shows on Hulu. There is also a version of the bundle that includes Hulu + Live TV, and this will set you back $72.99/month and $78.99/month for the ad-supported and ad-free options, respectively.

Oh, And Don’t Forget About The Hulu Add-Ons

In addition to all the great content that comes included with you Hulu subscription, there are also several premium add-ons that will open up even more movies, shows, and other programming. Hulu offers the following premium cable channels: HBO Max ($14.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), and Starz ($8.99/month). There's also an HBO-only option, but it should be noted this add-on only gives you access to HBO content and none of the HBO Max original shows or movies.

Hulu Supported Devices

Before you get a service like Hulu it is probably best to check the list of supported devices to make sure the streaming box, gaming console, or smart TV you use to take in all your digital content can handle all the movies, shows, and other programming included in the platform’s offerings.

Here is a sampling of supported devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, tables, and TV, Apple TV, iOS devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, and select cable boxes.

The Best Hulu Movies And Shows Worth Watching

Once you get your Hulu account all set up, you’ll want to dive into all the great original movies and shows that are now at your fingertips. Below are some of the hubs that contain everything from Hulu original series The Handmaid’s Tale and Pen15 and movies like The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Kid90 to the expansive FX on Hulu collection and the inspiring Black Stories section.

Hopefully this helps you make a decision on getting Hulu for the first time or returning after an extended break. And if you act fast, you’ll be able to catch what’s left of the 2021 summer tv schedule before all the 2021 fall TV premiere dates take over.