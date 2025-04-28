WWE's Monday Night Raw Live Blog April 28, 2025: I'm Reacting To Seth Rollins And Bron Breakker's Alliance With Paul Heyman, Rusev's Big Return, And More

Despite multiple big stars falling from the limelight, Paul Heyman has managed to stay at the tip top of the WWE through strategic alliances with top talent. After siding with Seth Rollins on Night 2 of WrestleMania, he made their group even stronger with former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker winning as well.

We may not have John Cena on Monday Night Raw tonight, but this episode is primed to deliver with some new information about Heyman's motivation, some matches for main roster newcomers like Roxanne Perez, and more. Follow along as I react tonight, and get ready for what should be a great night of watching wrestling with a Netflix subscription.