WWE's Monday Night Raw Live Blog April 28, 2025: I'm Reacting To Seth Rollins And Bron Breakker's Alliance With Paul Heyman, Rusev's Big Return, And More
There's so much to be excited about.
Despite multiple big stars falling from the limelight, Paul Heyman has managed to stay at the tip top of the WWE through strategic alliances with top talent. After siding with Seth Rollins on Night 2 of WrestleMania, he made their group even stronger with former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker winning as well.
We may not have John Cena on Monday Night Raw tonight, but this episode is primed to deliver with some new information about Heyman's motivation, some matches for main roster newcomers like Roxanne Perez, and more. Follow along as I react tonight, and get ready for what should be a great night of watching wrestling with a Netflix subscription.
Seth apologizes to people who want to cheer for Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Seth Rollins says the future of the wrestling industry runs through him, especially now that he has Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman at his side. He's interrupted by Sami Zayn, of all people? Not sure where this is headed.
Seth is rocking the most insane sunglasses. Look at this:
The show kicks off with Seth Rollins coming to the ring. with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman not far behind. Rollins is wearing his classic outlandish outfit. Breakker is rocking a suit.
Nick Aldis is filling in for Adam Pearce tonight. We'll see if he can manage the chaos of Monday Night Raw any better than his colleague.
We're less than thirty minutes out from tonight's episode, and WWE has promoted some of the things we're going to see tonight. Here's a breakdown:
- Becky Lynch explains why she betrayed Lyra Valkyria
- Logan Paul addresses the Monday Night Raw Crowd
- NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile will square off
- Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley will have a match
- Pat McAfee will address the Gunther situation
- Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins will address the crowd
As I reported earlier today, John Cena will not return until a day before Backlash, so I apologize to anyone who was hoping to see more of him and Randy Orton. Even so, it should be a good night!
