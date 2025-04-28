NBA Star Anthony Edwards' Wild Chat With Barack Obama And LeBron James Is Going Viral Again Amid Playoffs, And Fans Have More Thoughts

When it comes to NBA players, Anthony Edwards is easily one of the most unique players in the entire league, and I’m not necessarily referring to his killer skills on the court. The 23-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star also has a distinct personality marked by high energy and supreme confidence. Both attributes were on display when Edwards spoke to LeBron James and former U.S. President Barack Obama amid the 2024 Summer Olympics. That clip turned a lot of heads, and fans now have more thoughts since it’s going viral again.

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James are just two of the players featured in the docuseries Court of Gold (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). During one particular episode, the U.S. Men’s Basketball team attends a reception with NBA fan Barack Obama. At one point, the former politician chops it up with Edwards, who declares himself “the truth” when prompted by Obama. The ex-POTUS then calls Lakers captain James over to get his take on the comments, and Edwards does not back down from his claim. Check it out:

Anthony Edwards to Obama: "Y'all better stand down, I'm the truth." Obama to LeBron: "Are y'all talking to this young man. He just keeps on saying he's the truth." LeBron: "The truth, whole truth and nothing but the truth."(via @netflix) pic.twitter.com/IrdMIomPCQApril 28, 2025

It’s one thing to exude confidence, but it’s a whole other thing to prop yourself up while talking to a former president. This conversation is still as surreal as it was to me when I watched the show for the first time. As for why it’s going viral again, the Timberwolves and Lakers are currently locked in a first-round playoff series, with the former teaming holding a 3-1 lead, as of this writing. With the clip back in circulation, many shared their takes on “Ant”:

He still needs to mature a bit but he’s quickly becoming must see tv - @OhioNakamoto

Lol 😂 Ant would be talking crazy to Kobe too - @Abrantieosei25

This kid confidence is unmatched[.] Love this kid - @onlyone_bob

Ant ain't lyin...👏🏿💯 - @tbud4410

That face when he got KD approval says enough. 💯 - @Sleex0

Some may disagree with just how headstrong Anthony Edwards is, but his talent is hard to deny. After being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the shooting guard quickly made an impact on the T-Wolves, and he’s since been named to three All-Star teams and an All-NBA team. During the 2024 playoffs, he also led his team to the Western Conference Finals. On top of all that, Edwards has been spectacular during this recent series with the Lakers. LeBron James is certainly one of the NBA GOATS, but Edwards has the potential to be a legend as well if he remains on his current trajectory.

Anthony Edwards also follows in King James’ footsteps in another way, as he’s also dipped his toes into the world of acting. In the 2022 film Hustle, Edwards plays trash-talking basketball player Kermit Wilts and serves as a perfect heel. His performance was praised by critics, but Edwards doesn’t seem to have interest in any further acting work. With that, it would seem that any films and TV shows he appears in next will likely be unscripted fare.

He certainly shines during Court of Gold, which offers “full access” to several Olympic basketball squads. Director Jake Rogal not only captures the intensity of the competitions, but he also manages to humanize the players themselves. That’s Kevin Durant’s emotional interview about his love of basketball and even Ant-Man’s feelings on his professional prowess.

Unless something drastic happens, I imagine Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will beat LeBron James and the Lakers in their series. That’s sure to add more fuel to Edwards’ claims that he’s “the truth.” Despite that, I’m still not sure I’ll ever get over the sight of him hyping himself up in front of Barack Obama with no hesitation.