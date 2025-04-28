‘Thank F—k This All Happened.’ The Boys’ Erin Moriarty Remembers Auditioning In A ‘Tiny’ Room With Jack Quaid Years Ago

What a duo.

Starlight and Hughie in The Boys.
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, but there are certain projects that stand out among the rest. The Boys, which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription, is in that category, thanks to its gory violence and penchant for R-rated humor. Actress Erin Moriarty plays Annie/ Starlight, and recently posted a sweet birthday message to co-star Jack Quaid which reminisced about their humble beginnings as friends and collaborators.

What we know about The Boys Season 5 is very limited, and it's not expected to arrive until sometime in 2026. While we patiently wait for information about what comes next, it's clear that there's a ton of love shared between those bringing the comic book adaptation to life. Moriarty's Instagram post about Quaid featured a carousel of photos, with a caption reading:

H(belated)BD to my brother, [Jack Quaid]. (Not-blood related but who needs DNA when you’ve got Hollywood’s finest fake blood). I love you, dude. A caption is a stupid thing to attempt to describe the gratitude I feel for having spent this era with you. Thank fuck you were born. Thank fuck this all happened with you. Thank fuck all roads led to that little room in Santa Monica years ago; the one that gave us Hughie and Annie.

How sweet is that? While working closely with a scene partner you don't like sounds like a nightmare, that's not the case for Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid on The Boys. The two seem to have a great friendship, with Quaid even sticking up for her in the face of online criticism.

While Annie and Hughie are known to fans as the primary love story of The Boys, there was a time when the show was having humble beginnings and still coming together. Moriarty referenced this in her post, specifically a little room in Santa Monica where the two likely me and auditioned together. Whatever happened that day worked, and began the start of a great collaboration.

Following The Boys' Season 4 finale, fans have countless questions about what's going to happen to the characters, including Hughie and Annie. While the latter was able to escape thanks to her new powers of flight, but the rest of the titular team of vigilantes was captured by Vought. How exactly will the villainous organization be toppled with our heroes taken into captivity? Only time will tell, but it seems like Starlight may be the one at the heart of the resistance.

Season 5 of The Boys is expected to be its last, so it should be fascinating to see how the narrative will be wrapped up. Could Antony Starr's Homelander finally be defeated? I'd love to see him finally get his comeuppance, but that's not typically how things go on The Boys.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

