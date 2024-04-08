James Gunn Debunks Superman Villain Rumors, And As A DC Fan I’m Relieved
James Gunn shoots down the latest rumor regarding his upcoming Superman movie, and I couldn't be happier.
If there’s one thing that we can say about James Gunn’s Superman movie with certainty, it’s that there are going to be a lot of rumors surrounding it between now and Superman release date next July. If there's another thing we can say for certain, James Gunn is going to be debunking a lot of those rumors. That’s going to likely mean a lot of work for the filmmaker, who seems to spend a ton of his time debunking rumors about his films. And he’s back at it, trying to set the record straight regarding just what his movie is about, and who it is about.
A recent rumor regarding the new Man of Steel movie indicated that star David Cornswet would be doing double duty, playing both Superman and Ultraman. In the comics, Ultraman is an evil version of Supes from another universe, but the rumor here was that Lex Luthor would clone Superman, creating the doppelganger. More importantly, the battle between the two Superman was supposed to be the main focus of the film. James Gunn took to Threads to seemingly debunk this rumor, saying…
This is certainly good news for myself and other DC fans who were concerned about the recent Superman rumor. The idea just didn’t make a lot of sense. While we know that James Gunn’s Superman won’t be an origin story for the character, we would still expect that the first movie (not only in the new Superman series but the first movie of the new DCU Chapter 1 )would focus on the core parts of the key characters. Namely Superman and his iconic antagonist, Lex Luthor.
It should be pointed out that, strictly speaking, Gunn doesn’t say that Ultraman won’t be in the new Superman movie at all, simply that he’s not the main villain of the film. It’s possible Ultraman, or some other Superman clone or multiverse version of the character, could still feature in the story, just in a way that still allows Luthor to be the focus and Ultraman simply an element supporting Luthor.
We know that the first of the upcoming DC movies to tell the stories of Gunn’s DCU is doing a lot. The movie is set to include many other major DC heroes and villains, so a clone Superman wouldn’t be out of place. As long as the core battle is between Superman and Lex Luthor, the franchise should be getting off to a good start.
CinemaBlend's resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
