Ahead Of Chicago P.D.'s Next Risky Ruzek Episode, I've Changed My Mind About What I Want From Burzek's Wedding

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is rapidly running out of episodes, and Adam Ruzek is set for a big installment in the not-too-distant future as the wait for One Chicago renewals continues. Like many other optimistic viewers of the Intelligence Unit, I’ve been counting on Kim Burgess and Ruzek tying the knot before the end of the spring 2025 TV schedule , with Marina Squerciati even sharing her journey of picking out Burgess’ wedding dress .

I’d also been trying (and failing) not to get my hopes up about who will attend the nuptials, but the promo for the next new episode has changed my mind.

Chicago P.D.’s Next New Episode

NBC’s hit cop drama has the week off on April 30, but will return with what looks like a very stressful and pretty dangerous hour of television for Adam Ruzek. The promo for the episode, called “Black Ice,” doesn’t even need 15 seconds to hype what appears to be a rough ride for the officer and his fiancé. Take a look:

Per NBC’s episode description, Ruzek’s involvement in “Black Ice” starts when he witnesses a “tragic accident on an icy bridge,” which ultimately leads the unit to a case involving sex trafficking. The preview indicates that Ruzek will definitely find one of the bad guys, but he’ll have to put up a fight with Kim unable to help on the other side of a door if he wants to come out on top.

All in all, I hope Burzek are on great terms after her sweet realization about Ruzek , and they honestly might need another hotel getaway if ”Black Ice” is as stressful as it looks for them. (You can watch the previous big Burzek episode streaming with a Peacock subscription now.) They might have a lot to endure before any wedding bells can ring.

How Long They’ve Been Engaged (This Time)

Kim and Adam were technically engaged for the first time in the earlier days of Chicago P.D., but the proposal that that is ultimately leading to an exchange of “I do” – hopefully, anyway – happened back in February 2024. It was a lovely, understated scene that actually scared Marina Squerciati , since she was afraid that everything might go sideways for Burzek in the wake of something wonderful.

Fortunately, showrunner Gwen Sigan has been true to her word about the duo being “pretty solid” and “coming back to [each other] as a foundation” without falling apart a la Upton and Halstead. ( R.I.P. Upstead .) While the duo has gone through their ups and downs in Season 12 – ranging from Ruzek losing a friend while Burgess was out of town to the stresses of her promotion to detective – the wedding is on after just over a year of engagement.

In fact, going by what Marina Squerciati posted on Instagram , the in-universe wedding date is Saturday, May 25 at 3 p.m., and the actress trying on wedding dresses indicates that we will in fact see the ceremony… if absolutely everything goes according to plan, anyway, which is never a sure thing in the One Chicago world.

One Chicago’s History With Weddings

Weddings can be a bit of a mixed bag in One Chicago. On the unfortunate end of the wedding spectrum, we had the Manstead nuptials ruined on Chicago Med before anybody could even walk down the aisle and then the Brettsey wedding happened in a fish store on Chicago Fire. Then we had some small courthouse ceremonies for Dawson and Casey on Fire as well as Halstead and Upton on P.D., which were really lovely and in-character… but unfortunately both ended in divorce.

Trudy and Mouch tied the knot without too many disasters, and I’m hoping that the Burzek event goes down most like April and Ethan’s on Chicago Med . The doctor and nurse tied the knot and went off into the sunset together to build a happy life. If that could happen on P.D. without Marina Squerciati or Patrick John Flueger leaving the show like Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta did on Med, sign me up!

That’s not the big hope that I’d been holding onto but have now changed my mind on, though.

Will Anybody Unexpected Show Up Like I'd Hoped?

One Chicago is a big TV universe that has welcomed and said goodbye to a lot of characters over the years, and I’ll admit that I’m still a bit stung over how the saga of Upton and Halstead’s relationship ended. With Tracy Spiridakos gone for less than a year by the time of the Burzek wedding and Jesse Lee Soffer returning to his old stomping grounds to direct, I got my hopes up that maybe we could get a surprise appearance from Upton and/or Halstead.

I’m not sure how FBI: International filming in Budapest fit into this idealized scenario of mine before Soffer’s show was cancelled , but with Olinsky killed off and Antonio long gone, one or both halves of Upstead seemed like characters who might realistically be able to show up as guests.

But all it took was watching the promo for the upcoming Ruzek episode and the stressful Burzek moment for me to completely change my mind. Upstead had their moment in the sun, and surprise appearances from Jesse Lee Soffer and/or Tracy Spiridakos would run the risk of overshadowing Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger’s characters getting their big day.

Would I be upset to see them again? Of course not, but the saga of Burgess and Ruzek is arguably the longest in all of One Chicago, and I’d love for them to get a happy ending in the spotlight.

Will Season 12 End On A Cliffhanger Even If The Wedding Goes Well?

Chicago P.D. does have a knack for ending seasons on cliffhangers that can be quite harrowing and bloody, which doesn’t 100% fit with the scenario of the Season 12 finale ending on Burgess and Ruzek tying the knot without any fresh crises getting in the way. I could maybe see P.D. going for an unambiguously happy ending if the show had been cancelled, but I’m not particularly concerned about any One Chicago cuts for the 2025-2026 TV season other than perhaps to the casts. Chicago Fire has already lost two firefighters .

All in all, we can’t do much more than hope and speculate at this point with weeks to go before the finale and NBC still not yet confirming the future of One Chicago. If a quick preview can change my mind about wanting to see what’s up with Upstead and keep the focus on Burzek, though, there’s still a lot to consider as Season 12 winds down. Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 7 at 10 p.m. ET for the “Black Ice” episode of Chicago P.D., following Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET.