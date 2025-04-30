I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Explains How Ray And Julie Are Still Alive In The New Film, But I'm Even More Confused Now

News
By published

She has a strange perspective on canon.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

This summer, I Know What You Did Last Summer will join the hot trend of legacyquels/requels, and Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will be featured as the requisite franchise veterans... but that may be a touch confusing to those who have seen I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. In the final scene of the 1998 sequel, Hewitt's Julie James is seemingly killed while Prinze's Ray Bronson is on deck to be murdered next. So how are the characters back? According to co-writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the answer is that the new movie is essentially picking and choosing what counts as canon.

Entertainment Weekly has published a preview of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer in advance of the upcoming horror movie's arrival on the big screen in July, and the piece features Robinson's explanation of how Julie and Ray are still alive nearly two decades after they seemingly died. The answer comes down to a specific way that she views what counts in the continuity of the franchise and what doesn't, saying,

So the way that I've approached the franchise is that I feel like those final scenes in the first two movies live outside the canon, because in the first movie she gets attacked through the shower, through the glass door, and in the second movie, she gets pulled under the bed. So they're both alive and well, and what I will say is that we have continued the tradition in our film.

On the one hand, this makes sense. As noted, the original I Know What You Did Last Summer features a final scare where Julie is attacked as she is about to take a shower, and that's not really an event that is acknowledged in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. This does bring up other questions, though.

For starters: how much is being trimmed off the canon tree here? If, for example, the filmmaker is suggesting that the last canon scene in the 1998 movie is Julie hugging Brandy Norwood's Karla Wilson, does that mean that the legacyquel won't acknowledge that Julie and Ray get married and purchase a home in the suburbs? Or is that part of the story and it's just the murder that doesn't happen?

Secondly, if this is a tradition that is confirmed to be maintained for new movie, doesn't that kind of decrease what we can expect from the stakes at the end? When everything is wrapped up, should the audience just read the coda as some kind of fantasy?

Confused as I may be, this does raise my curiosity about what to expect from the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, if not only because it's interesting that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is thinking about continuity on a deep level. Also starring Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Billy Campbell in addition to the aforementioned Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., the new slasher will be in theaters on July 18 (and check out our 2025 Movie Release Calendar to see all of the big titles that will be premiering this year)

TOPICS
Eric Eisenberg
Eric Eisenberg
Assistant Managing Editor

Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

As Jennifer Lopez Works On Her Latest Rom-Com, An Insider Drops Claims About An On-Set ‘Flirt Fest’ Between Her And Co-Star Brett Goldstein

One Of Michael Caine’s Co-Stars Had To Spit In His Face Amid Filming, And I Would’ve Never Guessed The Reaction He Had

Reports Say Bill Hader Is Developing An HBO Show About The Jonestown Massacre And I'm Very Torn Over The Idea
See more latest
Most Popular
David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
David Harbour Addresses Black Widow Character Noticeably Missing From Thunderbolts*, And It's A More Optimistic Answer Than I Expected
Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy
Ken Jennings Was Asked If Jeopardy Will Ever Change Under His Watch, And His Answer Warmed My Heart As A Lifelong Fan
Jennifer Lopez with a flower crown and holding a flower in This Is Me... Now and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
As Jennifer Lopez Works On Her Latest Rom-Com, An Insider Drops Claims About An On-Set ‘Flirt Fest’ Between Her And Co-Star Brett Goldstein
Michael Caine looks up somberly while sitting in Harry Brown.
One Of Michael Caine’s Co-Stars Had To Spit In His Face Amid Filming, And I Would’ve Never Guessed The Reaction He Had
Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
Superman Is Bringing Mr. Terrific To Film For The First Time, And I Like The Way James Gunn’s Commemorated The DC Character’s Anniversary
Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
Amazon’s Road House 2 Just Landed An A+ New Director Who Knows A Thing Or Two About Bare-Knuckle Fist Fights
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts*
Fans Keep Talking About Florence Pugh Breaking A Guinness Record On Thunderbolts*, But Julia Louis-Dreyfus Ain't No Slouch, Either
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting next to each other for Younger And Hotter Than Me (Behind The Scenes) video
Selena Gomez Reveals One Wedding Tradition She’s Unsure About Taking Part In When She Marries Benny Blanco
Walton Goggins in White Lotus/Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four: First Steps
Why Walton Goggins Would Call His Pal Pedro Pascal If He Felt Like His White Lotus And Fallout Fame Was Getting Out Of Hand
hayley atwell in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
Hayley Atwell’s Lovely Comments About Filming The Final Mission: Impossible Movie Have A Lot Of ‘Grace,’ And Fans Are Responding To It