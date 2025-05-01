'He Was A Pain In My A--' The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco Amusingly Recalls Various Ways James Gandolfini Tried Making Her Break While Filming Intense Scenes
The late actor is, once again, fondly remembered.
There may be impressive dramas debuting or returning on the 2025 TV schedule, but it’s going to be hard to land something as mythic as The Sopranos was back in the day. The late James Gandolfini led an ensemble cast that really brought to life the criminal underworld of New Jersey, warts and all, with Tony Soprano being a kind of tragic figure. And thanks to some recently revealed stories from co-stars like Lorraine Bracco, we now know how the acclaimed actor loosened up when he wasn’t in front of the cameras.
A story in author Jason Bailey’s new memoir, Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend (via People) came directly from Bracco. She recalled her scene partner on the seminal TV series (which is streamable with a Max subscription) in a very mischievous light. In the first part of her story, the Goodfellas star talked about filming those memorable therapy sessions between Tony and Dr. Melfi, with some shenanigans in play:
While stories of James Gandolfini’s intense methods of developing his performance happen are legend, the tales of how he could also let loose and kick back have started to grow as well. In the years since his passing, and with cast members like Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Michael Imperioli sharing stories about how making the HBO drama really went, many have started to learn of and appreciate Galdonfini's lighter side.
Author Jason Bailey's new memoir on James Gandolfini has been described as "a detailed and nuanced appraisal of an enduring artist." Drawing upon "extensive research and original reporting, including interviews with friends and collaborators," Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend is another example of how long reaching the late New Jersey native's legacy truly is. So if you like the story discussed here, there's plenty more where that came from.
You can tell that much is true when reading Lorraine Bracco’s memories of running through this particularly dramatic staple of creator David Chase’s mafia opus. As her account in Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend continued, Bracco revealed perhaps the most extreme method that the In The Loop actor used to try and break her concentration:
Say what you will about The Sopranos’ Dr. Melfi and Tony subplot ending, but these accounts of Lorraine Bracco and James Gandolfini on set are details I’m sure fans can agree are rather heartwarming. Though his resume was varied, and includes other roles that people don’t talk about nearly enough, Mr. Gandolfini is one of those great actors mostly remembered for one role.
Such fond remembrances like Bracco's help to humanize an actor people are accustomed to seeing on screen. So, for all fans who are left missing James Gandolfini a little more today, it’s recommended that they read Jason Bailey’s Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend, as it’s currently available at all fine booksellers. Meanwhile, stream The Sopranos’ entire run on Max, and take in every session between Dr. Melfi and Tony.
