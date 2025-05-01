'He Was A Pain In My A--' The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco Amusingly Recalls Various Ways James Gandolfini Tried Making Her Break While Filming Intense Scenes

News
By published

The late actor is, once again, fondly remembered.

James Gandolfini and Lorraine Bracco, pictured side by side during a therapy session on The Sopranos.
(Image credit: HBO)

There may be impressive dramas debuting or returning on the 2025 TV schedule, but it’s going to be hard to land something as mythic as The Sopranos was back in the day. The late James Gandolfini led an ensemble cast that really brought to life the criminal underworld of New Jersey, warts and all, with Tony Soprano being a kind of tragic figure. And thanks to some recently revealed stories from co-stars like Lorraine Bracco, we now know how the acclaimed actor loosened up when he wasn’t in front of the cameras.

A story in author Jason Bailey’s new memoir, Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend (via People) came directly from Bracco. She recalled her scene partner on the seminal TV series (which is streamable with a Max subscription) in a very mischievous light. In the first part of her story, the Goodfellas star talked about filming those memorable therapy sessions between Tony and Dr. Melfi, with some shenanigans in play:

He would do his sides first ­ because he was the precursor of the story. And then when he was finished, he was relaxed and done with it. He ­didn’t care, it was over for him, except we had to turn around and do my part. . . . [He’d] dance [and] was crazy.

While stories of James Gandolfini’s intense methods of developing his performance happen are legend, the tales of how he could also let loose and kick back have started to grow as well. In the years since his passing, and with cast members like Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Michael Imperioli sharing stories about how making the HBO drama really went, many have started to learn of and appreciate Galdonfini's lighter side.

Image
was $30 now $27.90 at Amazon

Author Jason Bailey's new memoir on James Gandolfini has been described as "a detailed and nuanced appraisal of an enduring artist." Drawing upon "extensive research and original reporting, including interviews with friends and collaborators," Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend is another example of how long reaching the late New Jersey native's legacy truly is. So if you like the story discussed here, there's plenty more where that came from.

View Deal

You can tell that much is true when reading Lorraine Bracco’s memories of running through this particularly dramatic staple of creator David Chase’s mafia opus. As her account in Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend continued, Bracco revealed perhaps the most extreme method that the In The Loop actor used to try and break her concentration:

He was a pain in my ass. . . . Mooning occurred. He had an ass the size of Staten Island!’

Say what you will about The Sopranos’ Dr. Melfi and Tony subplot ending, but these accounts of Lorraine Bracco and James Gandolfini on set are details I’m sure fans can agree are rather heartwarming. Though his resume was varied, and includes other roles that people don’t talk about nearly enough, Mr. Gandolfini is one of those great actors mostly remembered for one role.

Such fond remembrances like Bracco's help to humanize an actor people are accustomed to seeing on screen. So, for all fans who are left missing James Gandolfini a little more today, it’s recommended that they read Jason Bailey’s Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend, as it’s currently available at all fine booksellers. Meanwhile, stream The Sopranos’ entire run on Max, and take in every session between Dr. Melfi and Tony.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

After Law And Order: SVU's Big Crossover, I Think Christopher Meloni's Show Is Taking The Franchise's Best Approach To The Shared Universe

Ahead Of Chicago P.D.'s Next Risky Ruzek Episode, I've Changed My Mind About What I Want From Burzek's Wedding

‘Beyond Beginner’ Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘One Of The Million Things’ He Learned From Denzel Washington During Their Time Onstage
See more latest
Most Popular
Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty sitting on trial in Presumed Innocent.
‘Beyond Beginner’ Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘One Of The Million Things’ He Learned From Denzel Washington During Their Time Onstage
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
After Law And Order: SVU's Big Crossover, I Think Christopher Meloni's Show Is Taking The Franchise's Best Approach To The Shared Universe
Charli XCX smiling in Please Don&#039;t Destroy&#039;s &quot;Mean Cute&quot; short on Saturday Night Live
Charli XCX Is Going From Brat Summer To An A24 Movie With One Of Cinema's Most Extreme Directors, And My Excitement Level Is Through The Roof
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Explains How Ray And Julie Are Still Alive In The New Film, But I'm Even More Confused Now
David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
David Harbour Addresses Black Widow Character Noticeably Missing From Thunderbolts*, And It's A More Optimistic Answer Than I Expected
Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy
Ken Jennings Was Asked If Jeopardy Will Ever Change Under His Watch, And His Answer Warmed My Heart As A Lifelong Fan
Jennifer Lopez with a flower crown and holding a flower in This Is Me... Now and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
As Jennifer Lopez Works On Her Latest Rom-Com, An Insider Drops Claims About An On-Set ‘Flirt Fest’ Between Her And Co-Star Brett Goldstein
Michael Caine looks up somberly while sitting in Harry Brown.
One Of Michael Caine’s Co-Stars Had To Spit In His Face Amid Filming, And I Would’ve Never Guessed The Reaction He Had
Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
Superman Is Bringing Mr. Terrific To Film For The First Time, And I Like The Way James Gunn’s Commemorated The DC Character’s Anniversary
Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
Amazon’s Road House 2 Just Landed An A+ New Director Who Knows A Thing Or Two About Bare-Knuckle Fist Fights