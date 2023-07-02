Superman: Legacy: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About James Gunn's DCU Movie

There are multiple upcoming DC movies on the way, but few, if any, have nearly as much anticipation as James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy , a project considered the “true beginning” of the DCU . And while there are other projects slated to land on the big screen (and small screen) before the movie’s Summer 2025 release, it’s easy to see why so many comic book fans are champing at the bit for information on this exciting project about one of the most beloved superheroes of all time.

Despite the movie being roughly two years away, there’s already quite a lot we know about Superman: Legacy, including its release date, the pair of actors who will lead its cast, what its story will entail, and what it means for the “big picture” of the DCU moving forward. Here is everything we know about the movie at this time…

In the grand scheme of things, there’s not that much time to wait for Superman: Legacy as the DCU movie is slated to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. James Gunn revealed the release date in the middle of DC’s “Gods and Monsters” announcement video back in January, where the co-head of the film studio revealed the massive slate of upcoming projects of all shapes and sizes.

And while release dates can change in a moment’s notice these days, hopefully Superman: Legacy’s debut is far enough out that it won’t be pushed back before we see the new Kal-El in action.

David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan Will Lead The Superman: Legacy Cast

In addition to already having a release date, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is also well on its way to filling out its cast of DC Comics heroes and villains, with the two biggest roles in the movie already confirmed. In June 2023, we had got our answer to the question of who will play the new Superman when Deadline reported that Pearl’s David Corenswet and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan had been cast as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, ending a much talked about casting process that wasn’t without its own twists and turns.

The super couple at the top of the Superman: Legacy cast are the only two confirmed stars at this point, but there has been speculation that brothers Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård are on the shortlist of Lex Luthor actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Neither Skarsgård brother has been named the frontrunner at this point, so we’ll have to wait and see if either of them get it or if some mystery actor swoops in to steal the role of Superman’s most notorious villain .

Superman: Legacy Is Not An Origin Story But Will Focus On A Younger Clark Kent

When news first began to spread that a new Superman movie was on the way, many assumed Henry Cavill would reprise his role from Man of Steel and the various DCEU crossover films, but that won’t be the case . In a series of tweets in December 2022, James Gunn laid the groundwork for what’s to come by saying:

In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s Life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

When some asked if Superman: Legacy would be another superhero origin story, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director was quick to reply with a resounding “No Way.”

A couple of months later, when speaking with Empire , DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran further elaborated on the upcoming Superman movie while also avoiding concrete details about its narrative, saying:

It’s not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.

How early in Clark Kent’s story Superman: Legacy takes place has not yet been revealed, but expect to hear more on this in the very near future.

James Gunn Is Writing And Directing Superman: Legacy

When James Gunn first announced that Superman: Legacy was in the works, the former Troma filmmaker was still on the fence about directing the movie, even though he was in the process of penning its script. But that all changed in March 2023, when Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that he would be sitting in the director’s chair.

In a series of tweets , the DC Studios co-CEO released an incredibly touching statement in which he revealed that the release date (July 11, 2025) is the birthday of his late father, before talking about the way his dad supported his love of comics and film when he was growing up despite not fully understanding the obsession. The Dawn of the Dead 2004 remake scribe ended the incredible passage by saying he loves the Superman: Legacy script, and that he’s excited “as we begin this journey.”

Superman: Legacy Starts Filming In January 2024

The full Superman: Legacy cast has yet to be ironed out at this point in time, but we do know when the movie will start filming. During a May 2023 Wired video interview alongside brother Sean Gunn, James Gunn revealed that production will kick off at some point in January 2024. He didn’t reveal any additional details about a specific date, filming locations, or the duration of the shoot, but this window does offer us a look at the future of the project.

Superman: Legacy Will Reportedly Set Up The Authority

In addition to introducing the DCU’s version of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, Superman: Legacy will also reportedly serve as the debut of the Authority DC Comics team. In June 2023, The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter reported that the July 2025 movie will introduce several members of the team ahead of its own movie, which is to be released at a later date.

Not much is known about The Authority movie at this time, but the comic book version of the titular team has included members like Apollo, Midnighter and Jenny Sparks in the past, all of which were willing to take a more drastic approach to the whole “saving the world” aspect than their fellow DC Comics heroes.