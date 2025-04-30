As Jennifer Lopez Works On Her Latest Rom-Com, An Insider Drops Claims About An On-Set ‘Flirt Fest’ Between Her And Co-Star Brett Goldstein

News
By published

The pair are filming Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez with a flower crown and holding a flower in This Is Me... Now and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
(Image credit: Amazon/AppleTV+)

It feels like Jennifer Lopez maintains a busy schedule and, at present, she's back on a film set. The starlet is currently in New Jersey filming a new romantic comedy called Office Romance, which will eventually become available to Netflix subscription holders. JLo’s leading man is Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, who she’s apparently really getting along with on set, per a new report.

As the pair of stars make believe falling in love for the streaming movie, a source from In Touch Weekly suggested that Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have “obvious chemistry” oozing on set. As the unnamed insider claimed:

They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest. Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now.

Now, to be clear, these two are basically being paid to flirt with each other for this upcoming film. Plus, Goldstein is reportedly in a relationship with fellow comedian Beth Rylance. Considering that information, this report should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, how cute is it to hear that JLo is allegedly loving some attention from the British comic? Of course, this all comes on the heels of her and Ben Affleck finalizing their divorce in January.

Brett Goldstein co-wrote Office Romance with one of Ted Lasso’s creators, Joe Kelly and, historically, he hasn't been shy about his crush on Jennifer Lopez. In 2019, Goldstein gushed over the multi-hypenate, pointing to her film Hustlers as “the sexiest movie of the 2010s." He's also discussed how he’s “never wanted to be cuddled more” than when JLo takes one of the fellow strippers into her big fur coat in the movie.

Goldstein's also said at that point that “it’s not just her butt” that makes her attractive, it’s her “face, and her hair, and her legs, and her smile.” And, of course, he's right.

Based on what the insider reported from the set of Office Romance, Brett Goldstein isn’t keeping his positive feelings for Jennifer Lopez close to the vest amid production. Supposedly, the pair make each other blush during and in between takes. The source even alleges that Goldstein could even have a shot with JLo, should she be interested:

She’s much happier now. Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her. No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.

At this point, it’s been a little over a year since Jennifer Lopez separated from Ben Affleck, considering she marked the date of separation as April 26, 2024 when she filed for divorce. However, per other claims from the same publication last month, Jennifer Lopez isn’t really looking for another relationship involving another actor. She’d rather date a “‘regular Joe,’” businessman or blue-collar guy who’s secure in himself.”

Of course, I wouldn’t blame the actress if she did fall for the Ted Lasso heartthrob. I can also understand Goldstein possibly being a bit starstruck, given this is JLo we're talking about. Even though this specific pairing is likely all professional and all on behalf for our enjoyment of the rom-com (until we officially hear otherwise), I'm hopeful that JLo enjoys filming Office Romance, as she moves on to her next chapter in life.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

