After The Marvels Hits Disney+, MCU Fans Are Discovering How Awesome It Is, And I’m So Here For Their Takes

Many would argue that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its share of lows amid the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Those difficulties have translated into some lukewarm receipts at the box office, and 2023’s The Marvels , which hit #1 , was no exception. The Captain Marvel sequel made much less than projected and is currently the lowest grossing MCU film. However, the superhero flick still received fans' support amid its theatrical run. And, now that it’s available to Disney+ subscribers , those who didn’t catch it in theaters are discovering just how awesome it is. Quite frankly, I’m so here for the takes they’re sharing.

The latest big-screen installment in the expansive franchise hit the streaming service on February 7 and, as expected, people are checking it out. I was personally interested in seeing how those who didn’t see it in cinemas would feel about the film. Many are sharing their thoughts on X – and while not everyone seems to be so high on it, a number of first-time viewers are ecstatic about it. Check out what one user had to say:

Ok, I finally saw The Marvels on @DisneyPlus, and I feel like some of y’all watched a different movie from me. I loved this movie. This is probably the most fun I’ve had watching an MCU project. The sooner I see these ladies again, the better. #TheMarvels #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/to3XeeTE5ZFebruary 7, 2024 See more

What the fan might be referring to is the fact that the Nia DaCosta-directed film was initially review-bombed on Rotten Tomatoes amid its theatrical run. Elsewhere, some across social media claimed that the film was poor in quality. Someone else who has since watched the movie acknowledged that it’s “not for everyone” but personally “loved” it:

We watched The Marvels tonight on Disney+. I loved it! It made me smile, laugh, cry and laugh some more. I know it's not for everyone, but I'm one person whose very glad they made the movie! pic.twitter.com/weAzzsmB3CFebruary 8, 2024 See more

Interestingly enough, The Marvels ’ critical reception was mostly positive upon its release. Much of that praise went towards the performance of lead actresses Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg also praised it as an effervescent cosmic adventure . As someone who saw it in a theater and enjoyed it, I can also say that it made for quite an IMAX-viewing experience. While I wish many would’ve realized it sooner, I’m glad that people like the user below are now appreciating the movie:

Last night's movie on @DisneyPlusUK was The Marvels. Prime example of ignore reviews (particularly on social media!) & watch movies for yourself. Really enjoyed it. Lots of action, humour, heart & great fx. Not the best Marvel movie but way better than it's unfounded reputation. pic.twitter.com/eCHlqlguURFebruary 10, 2024 See more

Aside from possessing some creative action sequences and heartwarming moments, the film is also filled with some true comic book goodness. That’s especially the case when it comes to The Marvels ’ mid-credits scene . It’s a cool moment that features a major MCU tease, and the fan below seems to have been hyped over it:

ok i JUST watched the Marvels....and come on HOLY SH the end scene, the CREDIT SCENE?!?! it was SO cuteFebruary 10, 2024 See more

There are varying opinions regarding why the movie ultimately wasn’t able to catch on while it was still playing in theaters. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger believes a lack of creative “supervision” is what doomed it. However, some would argue that the impact of streaming and other factors dissuading audiences from heading to their local movie houses is the cause.

It’s very unfortunate that the movie received backlash in some spaces upon its debut, given the work that Nia DaCosta and her team put in. Yet it still warms my heart that many are giving the flick its flowers (even if they’re a bit late). Whether a third film in this series will be scheduled alongside other upcoming Marvel movies remains to be seen. But I would hope that Disney and Marvel Studios examine the streaming views when evaluating that prospect.