‘They Had To Keep On Pulling Me Back’: Pedro Pascal Reveals One Aspect Of His Fantastic Four: First Steps Performance That The Crew Wanted Toned Down

We’re a month out from the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps , and as the day draws closer, the more excited we get, not only for what it will mean for upcoming Marvel movies after it, but for the movie’s unique approach. The MCU’s Fantastic Four live in a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s , and it’s a welcome change of pace from other superhero movies. And when Pedro Pascal recently spoke about taking on the role of Mr. Fantastic, he shared how this aspect of the film actually led to a funny note on set.

When Pascal talked about his Fantastic Four movie to Vanity Fair , he gushed about it being “a dream” to join the MCU along with saying he's “never been around such talented fuckers in my life” when describing working with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm/The Thing. Here’s what he had to say about one element of the role he was actually asked to tone down on set:

The theater of that is something to step into. I don't know if I do it well. They had to keep on pulling me back from a very mid-Atlantic, early 60s kind of talk. They had a dialect coach that was sort of gonna to help us into that kind of dialect. And I took to it so well, they had to pull me aside…. They were like, 'Uh, talk more like yourself.'

It sounds like Pedro Pascal was having such a blast getting into a period-appropriate accent that he went a tad too far with it for the filmmaker's liking. As he continued:

I had a hard time doing that, because I was so into the era, which for me, was something to step into so that it's different from what we've seen before. I think that what they've created is something that we haven't seen.

From what we’ve seen from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal definitely seems to sink into a different voice than we’ve seen from him in other roles. Apparently, he leaned a little too much into the 1960s mid-Atlantic accent because he was loving getting into the “theater” of it.

And, who can blame the actor? CinemaBlend got to go on the Fantastic Four set , and Marvel went all out to create a 1960s accurate version of New York City and the era’s decor as a nod to when the comic book team first was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Now, First Steps doesn’t take place on our Earth in the 1960s, but a parallel version of Earth from another world in the multiverse. In the movie, the Fantastic Four will be tasked with saving it from a planet-devouring being named Galactus. The threat coming to their world will come as Reed Richards and Sue Storm are expecting a child together. Undoubtedly, the Fantastic Four’s desire to protect their new family member will only add to the stakes further.

It’s been the summer of Pedro Pascal, with the actor being in numerous 2025 movie releases, including the already-released The Materialists, Eddington, coming July 18, and Fantastic Four, coming out on July 25. We can’t wait to see what the actor did with the iconic superhero character.