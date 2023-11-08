Critics Have Screened The Marvels, And I’m Seeing The Same Word Thrown Out About The Movie Again And Again
Who's ready for this MCU trio?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Phase 5 offering is upon us, as Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers for The Marvels, a sequel to the 2019 box office hit Captain Marvel. This time around she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who gained superpowers in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who made her debut in Ms. Marvel. Critics have screened the upcoming superhero movie ahead of its theatrical release November 10, and “fun” seems to be one of the key takeaways, with that word showing up again and again in the reactions.
The Marvels’ first trailer showed things getting chaotic, with the main characters switching places every time they used their powers, and we’ve since learned that’s the work of the movie’s main villain Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. Let’s see how critics think it all came together, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Marvels. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying it’s among the franchise’s best movies since Avengers: Endgame. Iman Vellani is the standout in a movie propelled by its characters and performances. He continues:
Other CinemaBlend staffers also seem to have enjoyed their time at the screenings, with Sean O’Connell giving credit to the leading trio. While it isn’t a perfect movie overall, he says on X that the mid-credit scene alone is worth the price of admission.
Sarah El-Mahmoud of CinemaBlend says Nia DaCosta’s latest movie left her excited about the superhero genre. She writes:
Our own Jessica Rawden agrees on the “fun” aspect of the sequel, despite her tepid feelings about its 2019 predecessor. According to her post on X:
As noted above, The Marvels boasts the shortest runtime of any MCU movie at just 105 minutes, and Collider’s Ross Bonaime praises director and co-writer Nia DaCosta for turning out an entertaining yet impactful movie without getting caught up in dense storytelling, setting up future stories and trying to pull off shocking cameos. He grades the movie a B, writing:
Molly Freeman of ScreenRant rates the movie 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it’s a “must-watch” for even the most casual of MCU fans. Brie Larson’s ensemble flick is a return to form, providing the “goofy fun and superhero hijinks” that always accompany Marvel’s best offerings. Freeman continues:
Amelia Emberwing of IGN rates The Marvels a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Nia DaCosta’s film will leave audience members grinning well after they leave the theater. The movie has all the heart and soul and spirit and piss and vinegar you’d want from its three leading ladies, according to the critic, who concludes:
While many of the critics are quick to call the newest MCU blockbuster “fun,” most of them are also willing to admit some weaknesses, especially when it comes to some super-silly scenes and the impact of the villain. Their high scores, however, would indicate that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be making a plan to visit the theater for The Marvels' release on Friday, November 10.
If you need a refresher before heading out, check out these key things to remember about Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan’s powers. That is, unless you have time for a deep dive to rewatch all the Marvel movies in order. Also be sure to check out our 2023 new movie release schedule to see what else is on tap for the rest of the year.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
