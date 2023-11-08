Critics Have Screened The Marvels, And I’m Seeing The Same Word Thrown Out About The Movie Again And Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Phase 5 offering is upon us, as Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers for The Marvels, a sequel to the 2019 box office hit Captain Marvel. This time around she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who gained superpowers in WandaVision, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who made her debut in Ms. Marvel. Critics have screened the upcoming superhero movie ahead of its theatrical release November 10, and “fun” seems to be one of the key takeaways, with that word showing up again and again in the reactions.

The Marvels ’ first trailer showed things getting chaotic, with the main characters switching places every time they used their powers, and we’ve since learned that’s the work of the movie’s main villain Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. Let’s see how critics think it all came together, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Marvels . Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying it’s among the franchise’s best movies since Avengers: Endgame. Iman Vellani is the standout in a movie propelled by its characters and performances. He continues:

It’s not the MCU’s biggest blockbuster in terms of scale and stakes, and it doesn’t make back-breaking efforts to significantly play with and expand the canon, but what it does do is provide a clever and thrilling adventure that takes full advantage of its powerful ensemble of charming heroes. The plot plays out similar to a five-issue arc of a comic book series and isn’t the most complex or impressive we’ve seen from the continuity, but The Marvels has an excellent foundation in the perspectives and personalities of its characters, and it ultimately shines bright as a result.

Other CinemaBlend staffers also seem to have enjoyed their time at the screenings, with Sean O’Connell giving credit to the leading trio. While it isn’t a perfect movie overall, he says on X that the mid-credit scene alone is worth the price of admission.

Some things in The Marvels are great. Lead characters are a lot of fun! Brie Larson brings gravity to Carol, and Iman Villani remains one of the MCU’s casting home runs. Good action/loved the switching gimmick. But the villain is irrelevant, and two goofy scenes derail it. Mixed.

Sarah El-Mahmoud of CinemaBlend says Nia DaCosta’s latest movie left her excited about the superhero genre. She writes :

The Marvels sparked so much joy in me. Honestly, I had forgotten superhero movies can make you feel energized afterwards. Nia DaCosta's movie is wonderfully playful, heartfelt & chaotic good. It forwarded each of the trio's arcs, but Kamala Khan is absolutely the new MCU fave.

Our own Jessica Rawden agrees on the “fun” aspect of the sequel, despite her tepid feelings about its 2019 predecessor. According to her post on X :

Didn't Love Captain Marvel, but had a blast at The Marvels. The movie makes some smart choices, including runtime.

As noted above, The Marvels boasts the shortest runtime of any MCU movie at just 105 minutes, and Collider’s Ross Bonaime praises director and co-writer Nia DaCosta for turning out an entertaining yet impactful movie without getting caught up in dense storytelling, setting up future stories and trying to pull off shocking cameos. He grades the movie a B, writing:

The Marvels is the shortest film in the MCU so far, and it’s great that DaCosta has made a movie that is short, sweet, and yet, ends up being more impactful and playful than most Marvel films. In a universe that often feels suffocated by the amount of history, dense storytelling, and character awareness needed to enjoy these films, DaCosta figures out how to handle all of that in one of the most fun Marvel films in years.

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant rates the movie 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it’s a “must-watch” for even the most casual of MCU fans. Brie Larson’s ensemble flick is a return to form, providing the “goofy fun and superhero hijinks” that always accompany Marvel’s best offerings. Freeman continues:

Ultimately, The Marvels is exactly what Marvel Studios does best — a fun superhero movie that mixes the silliness of the comics with exciting action scenes and grounded, relatable stories for its characters. Of course, that means it still labors under some of the issues that have plagued Marvel movies for the last two decades, primarily a largely uninteresting villain. There's also quite a bit of Marvel-specific science/world-building thrown in throughout The Marvels that can be difficult to follow even for MCU scholars, but it doesn't take away from the overall experience. On the whole, DaCosta has created something special with The Marvels, delivering a movie that's an absolute blast to watch on the big screen.

Amelia Emberwing of IGN rates The Marvels a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Nia DaCosta’s film will leave audience members grinning well after they leave the theater. The movie has all the heart and soul and spirit and piss and vinegar you’d want from its three leading ladies, according to the critic, who concludes:

The Marvels is a triumph. Its depth can be seen not just through its characters, but through its story as it explores war's complicated fallout; the difficulty of being a human when you are perceived as a monolith; and the hilarious and complicated virtues of family. Both funny and heartfelt, Nia DaCosta’s MCU debut will have you asking when she and her leading ladies are coming back immediately after the credits roll. It’s a pity that the villain isn’t given much to do, though.

While many of the critics are quick to call the newest MCU blockbuster “fun,” most of them are also willing to admit some weaknesses, especially when it comes to some super-silly scenes and the impact of the villain. Their high scores, however, would indicate that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be making a plan to visit the theater for The Marvels' release on Friday, November 10.