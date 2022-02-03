After Billy Summers And Later News, Another Stephen King TV Show Just Got A Huge Update

We may only be a little over a month into 2022, but already Stephen King fans have a hell of a lot to celebrate when it comes to news about Stephen King adaptations. In the last week alone we've learned that King's two most recent books, Later and Billy Summers, are in the process of getting the miniseries treatment, and now it has been announced that the Epix series Chapelwaite, based on the short story "Jerusalem's Lot," has been renewed for a second season.

Chapelwaite, created by Peter and Jason Filardi, debuted last August with a 10 episode run, and it has been given the green light by the network to keep its story going. The official announcement for Season 2 reveals that the ancient evil thought vanquished in the finale is not yet destroyed, and that the evil tome known as the De Vermis Mysteriis is "alluring to a new generation of vampires."

For those who have not yet watched Chapelwaite, the series is set in the middle of the 19th century and stars Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone, a single father of three daughters who moves his family into the Boone's ancestral home: a mansion located in Preachers Corners, Maine called Chapelwaite. They quickly discover that the people of the town despise the Boones, believing that the line has allowed the spread of a curse – and over time and with some investigation, Charles discovers that the locals aren't totally wrong.

In addition to Adrien Brody, Chapelwaite Season 1 also stars Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, and Ian Ho, though we don't know at present who in the cast will be coming back for Season 2.

The short story on which the show is based is actually a prequel to the beloved novel 'Salem's Lot, though fans shouldn't expect any direct connections between Chapelwaite and the upcoming Salem's Lot movie from director Gary Dauberman. In fact, it's specifically because of that film that the show had to change its title.

Unfortunately, the official announcement about Chapelwaite Season 2 doesn't feature any information regarding when we can expect it to premiere, so stay tuned for news on that front. In the meantime, if you haven't already watched Season 1, you really should (it's gotten the stamp of approval from Stephen King himself, who called the debut run "balls-to-the-wall gothic horror.") You can watch all of the episodes on the Epix website if you have a cable subscription, or with the Epix add-on from Amazon or Roku.

