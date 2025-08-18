‘Here’s What I Got To Say.’ Halle Berry’s Ex Shares More Comments After Making Viral Claims About Her Not Being ‘Motherly’ And More

It’s not uncommon for Halle Berry to make headlines for one reason or another but, earlier this month, it was one of her ex-husbands who was going viral. David Justice, who was married to Berry from 1993 to 1997, drew attention after making claims about the dynamics of their marriage. Justice asserted that a major reason the relationship broke down was because she didn’t cook, clean or exhibit “motherly” qualities for child-rearing. Now, Justice is sharing even more comments, and he’s doubling down.

59-year-old David Justice addressed his highly discussed remarks while on the red carpet at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner. At the time, Justice was accompanied by his current wife, Rebecca Villalobos, to whom he’s been married since 2001 and shares three kids. When answering Access Hollywood’s question about his ex – who he didn’t name – he specifically referred to Villalobos and listed qualities he appreciates about her:

Here’s what I got to say - this is my wife for 25 years. Take a look at my wife - she can cook, she know how to clean, she know how to raise a great family. We got three beautiful children and one beautiful grandbaby. All right. So, I ain't got nothing else to say about nobody else's lady other than my lady. Period.

Although Halle Berry wasn’t explicitly mentioned when the Atlanta Braves legend shared his answer, his sentiments seemed to reference the critiques he laid out on All the Smoke. David Justice specifically said that as a “Midwest guy,” he was hoping to find someone who could cook and clean. However, Justice said that because Berry supposedly didn’t exhibit the attributes he hoped for, they started having “issues.” Nevertheless, Justice still believes their marriage could’ve been saved had he known about therapy at the time.

The 59-year-old X-Men alum actually referenced her former spouse’s remarks via an Instagram post shared on her birthday a few days ago. The Oscar winner shared photos of herself having fun and drinking wine with her feet. She seemed to be particularly cheeky with her caption, however, as she simply posted “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering.”

Of course, when it comes to romance, Halle Berry currently seems to have her fair share of it. Since 2020, she’s been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt, and the pair aren’t shy about showing off their activities. This past December, Berry provided fans with a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with Hunt. Berry also posted a video, which showed her dancing to her “man’s music” (and losing her bottoms in the process).

The relationship between Van Hunt and Halle Berry took a major step earlier this year when Hunt proposed. As far as we know, Berry has yet to formally accept, as she explained that she and her partner don’t feel the need to “validate” their relationship in such a way. Hunt and Berry’s thought process also comes from the fact that both have been married before. While the engagement is “on hold” for the moment, an insider does believe the pair will eventually tie the knot.

David Justice, meanwhile, seems satisfied with his life with Rebecca Villalobos. On top of that, his latest comments would also seem to suggest that he’s no longer aiming to make comments about his famous ex or any other man’s woman, for that matter.