A Bachelor Contestant Says She Lost '20 Lbs' While Vying For Affection (And A Red Rose) On Peter Weber's Season
This was rough.
Peter Weber’s finale on The Bachelor back in 2020 has gone down in infamy as (actually) the most dramatic season finale ever, but it apparently came at a price. Madison Prewett, one of the women involved in the love triangle that developed at the end of Season 24, opened up about her “traumatizing” experience, revealing that she lost 20 pounds during the ordeal.
Madison Prewett and her husband Grant Troutt went on The Unplanned Podcast, where they talked about their relationship, becoming parents and, of course, her time competing for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor. The Season 24 drama really came to a head at the finale, when Weber’s mom Barb laid into Prewett on live TV. Asked how she maintained her composure in that moment, Prewett had to stop and think a second, saying:
In the finale, Peter Weber — one of the most famous Bachelor alums — got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett chose to leave the show; however, that relationship ended about a month later, and at the live “After the Final Rose” portion of the finale, Weber expressed that he wanted to get back together with Prewett.
Barb Weber was displeased, to say the least, and recalled how the family’s initial meeting with Madison Prewett had gotten off to a rocky start after they’d already fallen in love with Peter’s other finalist a day earlier. Barb said:
Madison Prewett sat silently in front of the live studio audience as Barb Weber continued to put Madison down and even whispered to her husband in Spanish to back her up and “say something bad” too.
On the podcast Madison Prewett explained that she and Peter Weber decided not to pursue a relationship after that (obviously), but she found a silver lining in the experience:
It likely took some time to come to that conclusion, as The Bachelor contestant recalls the immediate aftermath of the live finale, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Honestly, who wouldn’t have? Hearing the physical toll that her Bachelor experience took on her, it’s no wonder that she chooses not to relive those memories very often.
For the rest of us, however, who are still keeping up with all things Bachelor Nation, you can catch the current season of Bachelor in Paradise on the 2025 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.