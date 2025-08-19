A Bachelor Contestant Says She Lost '20 Lbs' While Vying For Affection (And A Red Rose) On Peter Weber's Season

Peter Weber’s finale on The Bachelor back in 2020 has gone down in infamy as (actually) the most dramatic season finale ever, but it apparently came at a price. Madison Prewett, one of the women involved in the love triangle that developed at the end of Season 24, opened up about her “traumatizing” experience, revealing that she lost 20 pounds during the ordeal.

Madison Prewett and her husband Grant Troutt went on The Unplanned Podcast, where they talked about their relationship, becoming parents and, of course, her time competing for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor. The Season 24 drama really came to a head at the finale, when Weber’s mom Barb laid into Prewett on live TV. Asked how she maintained her composure in that moment, Prewett had to stop and think a second, saying:

I can’t even remember what aired or what. Y’all, I don’t even know if I watched my season all the way through, I’ll be very honest. It was traumatizing. I lost, like, 20 pounds. I very much remove myself from all things Bachelor, even still to this day I really don’t talk about it a ton.

In the finale, Peter Weber — one of the most famous Bachelor alums — got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett chose to leave the show; however, that relationship ended about a month later, and at the live “After the Final Rose” portion of the finale, Weber expressed that he wanted to get back together with Prewett.

Barb Weber was displeased, to say the least, and recalled how the family’s initial meeting with Madison Prewett had gotten off to a rocky start after they’d already fallen in love with Peter’s other finalist a day earlier. Barb said:

The next day we met Madison and it started on a rocky road because she made us wait three hours because she didn’t want to meet us. We had just flown across the world and we were exhausted, we were just getting used to the time there and we had to wait three hours, and when she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her.

Madison Prewett sat silently in front of the live studio audience as Barb Weber continued to put Madison down and even whispered to her husband in Spanish to back her up and “say something bad” too.

On the podcast Madison Prewett explained that she and Peter Weber decided not to pursue a relationship after that (obviously), but she found a silver lining in the experience:

We ended up for sure not trying to continue in the relationship. And now looking back, I’m obviously so grateful for that and the way that even that moment. It just built up a strength, I think, in me of just even having the wisdom to know when to speak and when not to speak and, like, what to say and what not to say. And in that moment showing that sometimes true courage is not saying anything at all. And sometimes true strength is not defending yourself and, like, popping off.

It likely took some time to come to that conclusion, as The Bachelor contestant recalls the immediate aftermath of the live finale, saying:

When I walked off-stage, it was really hard. I for sure, like, went and locked myself in a bathroom and cried.

Honestly, who wouldn’t have? Hearing the physical toll that her Bachelor experience took on her, it’s no wonder that she chooses not to relive those memories very often.

Honestly, who wouldn't have? Hearing the physical toll that her Bachelor experience took on her, it's no wonder that she chooses not to relive those memories very often.