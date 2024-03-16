The 15 Best Lisa Simpson Episodes Of The Simpsons

Being the middle child isn’t easy. Oftentimes, people talk about your older or younger sibling rather than you. That’s why you often have to be exceptional to stand out. Luckily, Lisa Simpson definitely stands out. In fact, while many would say she’s not as funny as Bart or Homer, she often has some of the best moments in the entire series, which is already one of the very best animated shows of all time.

So, here are the 15 best Lisa Simpson episodes. Oh, and I’m going by release dates. I am not ranking them.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Moaning Lisa" (Season 1, Episode 6)

Lisa Simpson isn’t a real person, but if she was, she would likely open up about living with depression , since that’s the driving force of this episode. And I’m not talking about kiddy depression either, like missing out on a field trip. No, Lisa is having existential depression, as she doesn’t feel like she has any purpose in life.

That’s until she meets the saxophonist, Bleeding Gums Murphy, with whom she finds meaning in her music. This is a dour episode that thankfully turns sweet, and we root for Lisa throughout. (There’s also a subplot where Homer tries to beat Bart in a video game, which is less feels-driven.) Overall, it’s a standout episode in the first season.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa's Substitute" (Season 2, Episode 19)

Lisa’s teacher thinks she has Lyme Disease so she gets replaced by a substitute. Lisa falls in love with him because he fosters her intelligence, but then falls into heartbreak when he has to leave upon her teacher's return.

What makes this episode special is how much both Lisa and Homer change throughout its runtime. Lisa lashes out at Homer when he doesn’t understand why she’s upset, but Homer then appeals to her that he never lost somebody special like she has, which in turn gets Lisa to accept her father as he is.

This is a very different Homer than the one who would later go on to pester Ned Flanders to no end , and it just goes to show that some of the best episodes are also the earliest.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Separate Vocations" (Season 3, Episode 17)

Lisa takes an aptitude test and the results reveal that she should be a housewife. Obviously, this shatters Lisa, and it sends her into a downward spiral, where we get to see her “bad” side. Surprisingly, Bart comes to the rescue in the end.

“Separate Vocations” is one of those episodes that makes me glad that I grew up with The Simpsons . Because I, too, took an aptitude test when I was younger, and I also remember being depressed by the results. But, Lisa’s determination to not be put into a box helped me as well. Plus, it’s sweet to see Bart have Lisa’s back, since we don’t get that nearly enough.

(Image credit: Fox)

"I Love Lisa" (Season 4, Episode 15)

Feeling bad for Ralph for his lack of attention on Valentine's Day, Lisa gives him a punny card, which makes Ralph think that she has feelings for him. And since we're talking about Lisa, of course she's extremely nice and does her best not to hurt his feelings, only for her to do it on live TV .

Lisa is a saint. Yes, she breaks Ralph’s heart, but she doesn’t mean to. She’s just had enough. This is one of the most memorable episodes because we feel bad for everybody involved, but it also has a wholesome ending. I choo-choo-choose this episode as being one of the best.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa Vs. Malibu Stacy" (Season 5, Episode 19)

Nowadays, we have a smart, feminist Barbie movie that I think Lisa would be proud of, but back in the ‘90s, Barbie dolls were still showing unrealistic body types, and saying inane things, for the speaking toys. This issue is mainly the focus of “Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy,” with Lisa's doll of choice being a stand-in for Barbie.

Lisa, sickened by what her Malibu Stacy is saying, and bands with the doll’s original creator to make a new doll named Lisa Lionheart. The toy mostly flops, but Lisa still ends up winning in the end, because the doll provides at least a single alternative to the crap being put out on store shelves, which is always a positive.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa's Wedding" (Season 6, Episode 19)

Winning an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, “Lisa’s Wedding” is a story told in their future (2010!) about Lisa’s fiancé, who seems perfect for her. However, he looks down upon her family, which Lisa just can’t abide by.

This is one of my favorite episodes because we get to see just how loyal Lisa is to her family. Plus, you gotta love those pig cufflinks. I wish I had those when I got married.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa The Vegetarian" (Season 7, Episode 5)

“Lisa the Vegetarian” is actually a pretty distressing episode. After going to a petting zoo, Lisa determines that she’s no longer going to eat meat, but everybody around (besides Apu, and surprise guests, Paul and Linda McCartney) makes fun of her for that lifestyle choice

However, in the end, Lisa sticks to her guns, and decides to stay a vegetarian, which she still is to this very day. What makes this episode so great is the fact that Lisa struggles with her decision, but ultimately decides to stay committed, which is admirable. I wish more people did that. (McCartney actually requested that the show not change that detail as a way of guaranteeing his guest spot.)

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa The Skeptic" (Season 9, Episode 9)

An episode so deep it’s been taught and written about , Lisa and her classmates go to an archeological dig, only to find what looks like angel fossils. The town is quick to believe it’s proof of an angel, while Lisa is skeptical.

“Lisa the Skeptic” debuted in 1997 when I was an impressionable 14-year-old, and it really did make me question things. In a lot of ways, this episode made me a much more critical thinker, and it’s crazy to think that a cartoon that constantly cracked me up could get me to reevaluate the world around me as well. But, that’s just another reason why The Simpsons is one of the best.

(Image credit: Fox)

"They Saved Lisa's Brain" (Season 10, Episode 22)

Lisa gets invited to Mensa, and the members decide that they should be in charge of the town…to hilarious results. Stephen Hawking makes one of his guest appearances here, though Homer mistakes him for Larry Flynt .

I love this episode since it’s yet another example of just how smart Lisa is, regardless of her present company. However, unlike the other Mensa members, she doesn’t get corrupted by her newfound status, because she’s just too good for that.

(Image credit: Fox)

"She Of Little Faith" (Season 13, Episode 6)

Mr. Burn commercializes the church, and Lisa gets fed up and decides to become a Buddhist. Much like “Lisa the Skeptic,” “She of Little Faith” explores faith The Simpsons’ way, which obviously means it's rich with cracking satire.

At the heart of this episode, though, is an endearing look at how people can change faiths, but still remain spiritual. And, much like her vegetarianism, Lisa has remained a Buddhist ever since.

(Image credit: Fox)

"The Girl Who Slept Too Little" (Season 17, Episode 2)

A graveyard is built outside Lisa’s room, which causes her to get so scared that she needs to sleep with her parents. Naturally, the way she eventually gets over her fears is with a parody of Where the Wild Things Are.

It’s sweet to see a character who often seems so grown up actually act like a little kid for a change, even if we know she'd already been through plenty of experiences in the dark where that fear never came up.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Smoke On The Daughter" (Season 19, Episode 15)

Lisa becomes a ballerina…and addicted to secondhand smoke in the process.

The later episodes are pretty weird, and this is no exception (there’s even a subplot involving beef jerky and raccoons). But, it’s certainly interesting to see a character who doesn’t seem to have any real vices get hooked on nicotine…even if it is secondhand.

(Image credit: Fox)

"The Kid Is All Right" (Season 25, Episode 6)

Lisa makes a new friend at school, but finds out she’s a Republican (nd not a Lincoln Republican, either, but a George W. Republican). They soon become rivals, but then, wait, hold up, they become friends again!

What’s nice about this one is that while partisan politics on the whole are being ridiculed, Lisa (and thus the audience) learns that anyone can still be friends with somebody esle despite having different political views, which is a great lesson for anyone to hold onto.

(Image credit: Fox)

"The Girl Code" (Season 27, Episode 10)

Lisa and a teacher form a coding company for an app that can predict what will happen if you make reckless posts, only for the A.I. to gain sentience. Which would have been a zany plot in the early years, but is now too close for comfort.

This seems like one of those message episodes, but Lisa’s presence makes it more palatable. Plus, I like the idea of Lisa being a business partner in a company where she can lean into her Boss Bitch mode.

(Image credit: 20th Television)

"Panic In The Streets Of Springfield" (Season 32, Episode 19)

Lisa falls for a singer who is a parody of Morrisey, which could itself be unpacked for days. But then after seeing him in person, she's far less than impressed, and can't seem to get around it.

It's a great episode to show friends who are new to the series , and Lisa is adorable as a smitten tween who is more in love with the idea of a person rather than the person himself. Which is the kind of life lesson that people can learn at any given age.

And, that’s my list. What’s your favorite Lisa Simpson episode? Find it streaming now with a Disney+ subscription.