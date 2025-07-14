Dexter: Resurrection Brings Back Something I Didn't Realize I Was Missing So Hard In The New Blood Season

Light spoilers below for the first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched on Showtime or via Paramount+ subscription.

The Dexter-verse is quite the odd duck of a TV franchise. The latest spinoff, Dexter: Resurrection, was directly set up in the premiere of the prequel Original Sin, following the titular character seemingly being killed off at the end of the first sequel series New Blood. Michael C. Hall’s latest venture as the code-following killer even brings back characters unseen since early seasons of the flagship thriller. Perhaps most importantly, from a lore perspective, it welcomes back “Harry Morgan.”

Indeed, watching Dexter: Resurrection’s first two episodes (and then some) was often at its most fun when James Remar’s Harry and Hall’s fatherhood-complicating character are sharing the screen together. As ashamed as I am to admit it, I didn’t even realize how much I missed this element throughout watching Harrison’s journey in and around Iron Lake.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

James Remar's Harry Was Understandably Absent From Dexter: New Blood

For eight seasons, James Remar served as both the canonically accurate Harry Morgan (via flashbacks) and as the phantom-ification of Dexter's conscience, and aided in the vast majority of Dexter's actions throughout that run. In making the radical decisions to legally fake his death and to adopt another persona far away from the tanned population of Miami, he became Jim Lindsay. Unlike Miami Metro's former blood spatter mastermind, Jim Lindsay didn't have an innate need for Harry Morgan's advice.

As such, James Remar didn't have a presence in New Blood, so we didn't get to see if non-real Harry would have changed from his signature blue shirt into warmer clothes for New York's snowy weather. Then, when Dexter: Original Sin dove into the Morgan family's backstory, it was Christian Slater who introduced the Harry Code to Patrick Gibson's Dex. Sure, the prolific stage actor appeared on the after show Dexter: Final Cut to share his thoughts on things, but not as Harry.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Harry's Return In Dexter: Resurrection Reminded Me How Hard I Actually Missed His Excellent Pop-Ins

I guess after years of rewatching the O.G. run’s earlier seasons, I took for James Remar’s presence for granted, and didn’t acknowledge his absence in New Blood as forward-facing as I should have. Because holy shit, Dexter: Resurrection immediately profits off of bringing Harry back into the folds of Dexter’s mind. Watching the various (and often hilarious) ways he pops into these new scenes served as a a fantastic reminder of the glory days.

The second episode, “Camera Shy,” features an early scene where Dexter infiltrates the hotel room where Harrison went buck on that would-be rapist’s face with a toilet tank lid. When his non-professional investigation is interrupted by the actual professionals (and the cartoonish hotel manager), Dexter pulls the old “hide in the closet” move. Which is of course both a perfect and imperfect time for Harry to dispense his two cents, as seeing Remar suddenly appear next to Hall in such a cramped setting is going to make my Top 10 moments of the season.

I don’t need or want Dexter’s inner monologues with Harry to skew too humorous, mind you. I’ll freely admit to thinking some of those scenes can be criminally heavy-handed, and always appreciate when levity is mixed in, but I’m fine with those maintaining their emotional core as Dexter works out his issues. In fact, I think it’s even more brilliant when Harry appears out of nowhere in the strangest context, and it isn’t played for a joke, since it’s precisely that tonal juxtaposition that I love to see in this weird-ass show.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection Also Earns My Love For Bringing David Magidoff's Teddy Back

While James Remar's Harry was present during Dexter and missing from New Blood, the opposite was true for David Magidoff's Teddy Reed, who was first introduced as a wet-behind-the-ears officer for Iron Lake's police department. Every show needs a character like Teddy, and while I fully wanted him to continue serving a role in this world, I didn't actually expect to see him back in the narrative for Resurrection given the change in setting.

Let me offer a sincere slow clap for showrunner Clyde Phillips & Co. for making sure to not only bring back the character that was sorely missing from New Blood, but also for bringing back my favorite new element from that one-off season. Now who do I have to talk to about pitching a new spinoff where Teddy solves crimes with the actual ghost of Harry Morgan? Surely someone will help me bring that idea to the 2025 TV schedule. Anybody?

While I wait for answers, be sure to watch new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection when they hit Paramount+ on Fridays, or when they air on Showtime on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.