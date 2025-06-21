32 Cartoon Shows And Movies Someone At Any Age Could Watch

Animated and cartoon titles used to often be classic Disney and Saturday morning staples, or raunchy adult counterpoints. Though there was some common ground, it was sparse (and dependent on a kid’s guardian’s perspective--this list included). Today, a lot has changed–the once semi-no man’s land has ballooned to offer plenty of palatable watches for all ages. Below you’ll find cartoon pioneers, today's hits, and some stellar hidden gems outside of typical Disney titles, because that could be a whole separate list! Without further ado, let's get surfing through some great picks.

(Image credit: Lee Mendelson Film Productions)

Peanuts

Charlie Brown and co. are another one of those enduring and endearing cartoons that continue to win generations' hearts. While most of us only consider watching any Peanuts fodder during the holidays, there’s plenty more to choose from, including the 2015 film The Peanuts Movie. And let’s face it, we’re all holding on hope that one day Charlie won’t be tricked by Lucy.

(Image credit: Warner Bros, DC Animation)

Batman: The Animated Series

Plenty of classic comic book characters could’ve filled out this list with some ease, but Batman naturally won top spot to rep the DC list. The 1992 series was a true highlight for Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, even though it only ran for four seasons. And though there were plenty of BAM!’s and POW!’s to go around, minimal footage of foes being hurt was shown.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Like DC, Marvel’s top comic goes to Spider-Man. And though there are endless iterations, the 2018 film following Miles Morales’ experience getting bitten is an exciting refresh. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or a vet of the Peter Parker world, it’s nice to see a new angle on him.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne, aka “Mystery Incorporated,” have been a sustaining staple since their 1969 introduction. The gang has a huge, comedic, family-friendly franchise that spans multiple shows and movies, and continues to win audiences time and again through their humorously balanced sleuthing skills. Those meddling kids and their dog nailed simple storylines with smart but accessible jokes.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom And Jerry

As more or less the OG ‘cat and mouse’ duo, Tom and Jerry are Hollywood royalty. With roots tracing back to the 1940s, their frenemy relationship entertained countless kids, who then, in turn, shared it with theirs. Whether it’s a nostalgia watch or some regular weekday fodder, these two still make the cut.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Smurfs

Another great vintage cartoon, which has been introduced through a series of blockbuster franchises, is The Smurfs. The comic turned show turned movie is a nostalgia fun fun-filled ride that continues to appeal to old and new fans alike. Although I’m sure, for some stans, Rihanna’s first new song in quite some time being included in the Smurf’s new trailer doesn’t hurt things.

(Image credit: Disney)

Robin Hood

From a historical standpoint, Robin Hood may be the oldest and, without a doubt, the most recognizable name on the list. With roots tracing back to the 1300s, the Prince of Thieves continues to be a world everyone can enjoy, especially the animated Disney version.

(Image credit: Illumination)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Brothers Mario and Luigi have long been a staple for generations of gamers. Sweetly animated and endlessly fun, they’ve gone on to create quite a world beyond saving Princess Peach from Bowser. This 2023 blockbuster pays homage to the sibling plumbers’ legacy.

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

Shrek

Boy, does this ogre have layers. When Shrek arrived on the scene in 2001, it was bursting at the seams with bathroom humor created a lot of discourse. Behind it though, was a compelling reimagine of classic fairy tale tropes that left many wanting more. Even though he’s rough around the edges to some onscreen and off, his character arc is genuine and magnetic. Those makings cemented the fictional world and the big green guy himself to sustain in pop culture.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

SpongeBob SquarePants

From the jump, everyone’s favorite animated sea sponge has been ready to win the hearts of his audience, both young and old. And to his luck, many continue to adore him and his silly, silly friends of Bikini Bottom long after we grew out of kids' TV. A prime example of how SpongeBob influences a much wider audience is that Nosferatu’s director, Robert Eggers, cited the Nickelodeon icon's influence for the 2024 remake .

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

The Yogi Bear Show

Like the other vintage pulls on the list, Yogi Bear has lived on and been introduced to new generations of viewers over the decades. The picnic basket-loving bear and his pal Boo-Boo’s antics are simple and routine, yet they continue to steal the hearts of their viewers.

(Image credit: PBS)

Arthur

As one of the best animated shows ever, Arthur, his family and pals showcased a lot of social, emotional and mental topics in inclusive ways. PBS paired that with realistic familial and friend relationship dynamics (D.W. fan here), which galvanized Marc Brown’s fictional aardvark in an honest way for the masses.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Since its premiere, the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a fan favorite. Many regard this as one of the ultimate cartoons, noting that it again has a perfect blend of adventure, humor and heart. It’s not your typical easy animated series, but prepare for a great ride.

(Image credit: Ludo Studio)

Bluey

Disney really hit it out of the park with their blue dog show (no offense to Blue of Blue’s Clues). While clearly marketed, made and designed for kiddos, the themes and honest reflections of familial relationships hook plenty of those who have aged out of tuning into the Mouse Ears channel.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Power Puff Girls

I don’t think you can get much better with sugar, spice and everything nice when it comes to a stellar kids’ cartoon. The lab-created superhero sisters of Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles were a thrill from their unmistakable theme song to defeating Mojo Jojo (or any other foe) before the credits rolled. I’m not the only one who believes it’s a show from the ‘00s that still holds up watching as an adult.

(Image credit: Universal/Dreamworks Animation)

How to Train Your Dragon

As one of DreamWorks' best animated movies , How to Train Your Dragon really hits all the right notes of adventure, humor and heart, perfect for a universal audience. Hiccup and his sweet but brave dragon, Toothless, continue to draw crowds 15 years later. And the live-action remake, coming out later this month, is expected to do the same.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Lego Movie

This kid's favorite toy-turned-movie is the perfect homage to illuminating all there is to create with the plastic blocks. Pair that with some comedy giants a la Will Ferrell, and you’ve got a blockbuster anyone from age 5 to 95 can enjoy.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Ponyo (many other Studio Ghibli films)

Hayo Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli offer a whole collection of exhilarating animated movies, though not all may be suitable for everyone. Ponyo, though, is essentially a Ghibli counterpoint to The Little Mermaid (although it’s not a musical). Although Ponyo, the magical fish girl, doesn’t have sea-faring friends who accompany her after she comes ashore.

(Image credit: Disney)

Recess

For some, Recess was a paramount Saturday Morning classic during the late 90s-00s. As the title implies, the show centered around every elementary school-aged kid’s favorite part of the day and the goings-on during that quick 20-minute block. T.J. and his friends are funny yet kind, making it a perfect watch for anyone with a nostalgic bone that needs to be itched or can directly identify with the gang.

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation and Aardman)

Wallace & Gromit franchise

The British claymation duo is another visual world that has found its place in pop culture. Now, with seven titles to their name, the dog and owner pairing continue to find new ground (their 7th was made in partnership with Netflix). While the duo seems straightforward, there’s plenty to take away from each installment.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Phineas And Ferb

Another Disney Channel hit for the masses is Phineas and Ferb. It’s aimed roughly at an age group who’ve graduated from Bluey-esque television but still need pretty straightforward content. What makes the jump into watchable territory for all the silly stepbrothers is the smart writing and goofy jokes, and possibly having a platypus as a family pet.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox, the movie, based on the short children's book and directed by Wes Anderson, is just as magical as the Roald Dahl classic. The retelling has a perfect kid-friendly stop animation aesthetic blended with an A-list cast including George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

(Image credit: Technicolor Group / Paramount)

The Little Prince

Another excellent book adapted into a movie (a couple of times over). This French classic has been collecting fans of all ages since 1943 worldwide, and the 2015 flick continues to carry on that torch. The simple and sweet story reminds us all that it’s the connections we make that matter most while exploring fantastical worlds.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Over The Garden Wall

As one of the great under-the-radar animated shows out there, 2014’s Over the Garden Wall has earned quite a fan base. Brothers Wirt and Greg accidentally find themselves in a captivating, somewhat spooky, and at times adventurous world after jumping over a mysterious wall. From start to end, it’s a simple but compelling tale of the bros finding their way home.

(Image credit: Rankin/Bass Productions)

The Hobbit

While the Lord of the Rings trilogy may be the most well-known J.R.R. Tolkien movies based on modern literature , it’s not the only one. For the purposes of this list, we’ll stick to the subject at hand and highlight the 1977 animated version of The Hobbit. While it does depict some violence via battles, it’s a classic gem that shouldn’t be overlooked.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls came to Disney long after many of us had moved on, but it hasn’t stopped its popularity among adult audiences. The Pines twins visit their uncle in the Pacific Northwest for the summer, only to unlock a longstanding mystery. It’s a perfect blend of silly-sweet kid humor braided with PG Twin Peaks vibes (be warned, for some kids, there is one dark moment on the Mouse Ears show near the end). You may come for the mystery but you’ll stay for Mabel, Dipper, Grunkle Stan and Soos.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Adventure Time

What starts as a candy-colored quest quickly unfolds into an emotional, often existential journey. With layered characters, sharp humor, and simple but profound themes, it’s a show that’ll appeal to all. There’s something in the Land of Ooo that'll speak to any viewer, exactly why Adventure Time endures.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Klaus

We all knew at least one Christmas movie had to make the list, for good measure. Compared to some of the classics, Klaus could’ve easily gotten lost in the shuffle for many. The Netflix original is a story following a down-on-his-luck postman who befriended a toymaker and set up a deal to help one another.

(Image credit: Cartoon Saloon)

The Secret Of The Kells

The Secret of Kells is a visual and emotional Irish treasure, first premiering in 2009. Its stunningly hand-drawn animation, paired perfectly with mythic storytelling, holds kid and adult viewers equally. Cellach and Brendan’s story is filled with creativity, fear, and hope as aggressive Vikings near and a revered illuminator comes to town.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Wolfwalkers

Like The Secret of the Kells, Wolfwalkers is another animated Irish folk-like tale that comes to life. While there are a bit of dark tones throughout the film, including hunting wolves, the fairy-tale-like story that follows Robyn as she meets Mebh is true magic.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Iron Giant

Don’t be fooled by the animation style or color palette for young ones, The Iron Giant is an epic adventure for all to enjoy. The cast is stacked (Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, Christopher McDonald, Harry Connick Jr) and the gentle sincerity of the giant will have you head over heels. Just be warned, it is a tear-jerker!

(Image credit: MGM)

The Secret of NIMH

Another vintage gem presented as a children's story with a more complex storyline. The Brisby family experiences some strife as conflict arises in the surrounding area, and they must seek help from an unlikely friend. Admittedly, I haven’t watched this, but it’s now on my list!