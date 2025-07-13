How Is Kelly Clarkson Feeling About Her Career As Rumors Swirl Around Her Talk Show? A Source Speaks Out
America has been in love with Kelly Clarkson for over two decades now, ever since she competed on (and won) the first season of American Idol. We’ve rocked out to anthems like “Since U Been Gone,” rooted for her as a coach on The Voice and tuned into her daytime talk show as it raked in Emmys. Lately, though, there’s been some concern, and an insider has spoken out about how the singer feels about her career amidst rumors that she wants to end her show.
Speculation of problems behind the scenes began shortly after the host missed several episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show without explanation. A source says that while Clarkson is very passionate about her career, some things may have to change in the next year or so. They told People:
Kelly Clarkson is under contract with NBC for one more season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall and run through Spring 2026. Staffers are reportedly not feeling very secure, but the insider suggested Clarkson still has time to make a decision about what's next, continuing:
The two children that Kelly Clarkson shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock remain the singer’s top priority, and she hasn’t been shy about how demanding her talk show schedule is. However, the source said The Kelly Clarkson Show does allow her to juggle both her career and her children:
There’s no question that Kelly Clarkson is a talented singer and that her audience loves how relatable and personable she is with her talk show guests. Nevertheless, she is a single mom, so only time will tell if she can keep up the juggling act.
Rumors circulated that NBC was already on the hunt for someone to take over her talk show, and Hoda Kotb’s name floated as a possible replacement. However, the former Today Show host seemingly put that issue to bed when she was asked about it, saying, “Delete, delete, not true.”
Either way, fans probably aren't thrilled to hear about a possible career shift in Kelly Clarkson's future, and the rough start to her current concert series certainly doesn't make us feel any better. The singer canceled the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute in a way that employees allegedly found “utterly disrespectful.”
She said in a message on Instagram that rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice and she needed a week to recover. The “Studio Sessions” did open Friday, July 11 — one week after its original premiere date. We’ll have to wait and see what changes the singer makes next year and what that means for her place on daytime TV.
