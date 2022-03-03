The Best Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix Right Now

Say it’s a Saturday morning and you have absolutely nothing to do and nowhere to go. No commitments (well, except maybe with the couch and that box of takeout from the night before), no obligations, nothing.

Let’s also imagine you want nothing more than to spend the day sitting somewhere between sitting up and laying down while watching the best Netflix TV shows the streamer has to offer for hours on end. But sometimes finding the best TV shows to binge watch is easier said than done and end up wasting half the day arguing with yourself and the platform’s labyrinthian library of shows and genres.

Well, my friend, you’ve come to the right place as we have put together a list of the best shows Netflix has to offer, some of which are even going to be popping up on the 2022 Netflix TV schedule . And even though this list is admittedly a lot to take in, where else are you going to find the best sci-fi, musical comedies, and racy period dramas the streaming world has to offer?

Stranger Things (2016 - Present)

Stranger Things, or the Duffer brothers love letter to all things ‘80s, has all the makings of a show you can lose yourself to if you’re not careful. With three seasons (even more when Stranger Things Season 4 debuts in 2022) filled with sci-fi horror, a large ensemble cast featuring some of the best actors (both young and old), and a gripping story about a group of friends trying to avert disaster in their small Indiana town, there’s a lot to enjoy here.

Stream Stranger Things on Netflix.

Breaking Bad (2008 - 2013)

There are few shows that changed the trajectory of a lead actor more so than what Breaking Bad did for series lead, Bryan Cranston. Over the course of the show’s five seasons, Cranston’s Walter White transforms himself from an unassuming high school chemistry teacher to a notorious drug lord known simply as “Heisenberg.” Watch out, because this show will suck you in and won’t let you out until hours later.

Stream Breaking Bad on Netflix.

Also try: Better Call Saul

The Great British Baking Show (2010 - Present)

But what if you want to lose yourself to the charming and sometimes hectic cooking competition show that is The Great British Baking Show? Well, Netflix is there with eight seasons of decadent desserts, colorful personalities, and a level of watchability that goes unmatched in the genre. Just make sure you have some snacks on hand or are prepared to cook more .

Stream The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

Mindhunter (2017 - 2019)

With only two seasons (we must accept Season 3 won’t happen ), Mindhunter is a great way to spend a weekend if you’re not turned off by characters with severe psychological damage and eerily accurate representations of the 20th Century’s most notorious serial killers. Following the efforts of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, David Fincher’s crime thriller is top notch in every regard.

Stream Mindhunter on Netflix.

You (2018 - Present)

Ever wonder what it’s like if someone is obsessively in love with you? That’s what You looks to answer. This popular series has run for three seasons so far, with a fourth season on the way , following the life of Joe Goldberg, a seemingly normal man with a hankering for love - and the need to kill those that get in his way of that love.

Stream You on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek (2015 - 2020)

One of the best wholesome comedies streaming , Schitt’s Creek follows the Rose family in one of the funniest and most quotable riches to rags stories in recent memory. Over the course of six hilarious seasons, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O’Hara gave audiences some of the best ( and most decorated ) performances on television as they made a new life for themselves in the quaint town of Schitt’s Creek.

Stream Schitt’s Creek on Netflix.

Community (2009 - 2015)

For six seasons, Community was one of the funniest and most unique comedies on broadcast television and the cult favorite ended up launching the careers of everyone from Alison Brie to Donald Glover and Gillian Jacobs to even the Russo brothers in a way. There is a certain quality and charm to the show about the students and faculty at Greendale Community College that makes them feel like family to the viewer, family you don’t mind spending hours with on the couch.

Stream Community on Netflix.

The Good Place (2016 - 2020)

Although it only stuck around for four seasons, The Good Place, the NBC comedy about a recently deceased woman who is surprised to discover she made it to the show’s version of heaven, was one of the best shows of its time. With a cast anchored by Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and William Jackson Harper, The Good Place is perfect for a quick pick-me-up over the weekend.

Stream The Good Place on Netflix.

Outlander (2014 - Present)

The first four seasons of Outlander, the romantic fantasy epic about a British Army nurse who finds herself trapped in 18th Century Scotland, can be streamed on Netflix. With something for just about everyone — intense romance, a ton of action, fantasy elements, historical events — it’s no surprise the Starz original remains one of the most popular and talked about shows on television. Season 6 of Outlander comes out in 2022, so now is the perfect time to binge it.

Stream Outlander on Netflix.

Gilmore Girls (2000 - 2007)

There was a stretch of time where you couldn’t flip through channels in the morning without coming across reruns of the mother-daughter drama Gilmore Girls. Now you don’t have to worry about missing any of the adventures in love and life of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and the rest of the stacked cast , as all seven seasons (plus the 2016 miniseries) are available on Netflix. Grab some snacks and a box of tissues because you’ll need both for this marathon.

Stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

Also try Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Bridgerton (2020 - Present)

Topping out at eight episodes (it premiered in December 2020), the Netflix original series Bridgerton has all the makings of a binge-worthy show. With an outstanding and diverse cast, an engaging story about families in England’s Regency era seeking love, fortune, and power, and a clever way of incorporating modern music and culture in a long ago period, the show is a fascinating addition to the Netflix library. Bring on Bridgerton Season 2 in March 2022.

Stream Bridgerton on Netflix.

The Witcher (2019 - Present)

Journey through dangerous realms and magical places alongside Geralt of Rivia, a being known as a Witcher, whose job is to slay monsters and humans alike for coin. Played by Henry Cavill , The Witcher is a fantastic fantasy show with plenty of surprises, twists, and moments that will make you wish you were a controller of chaos magic. With Season 3 on the way, now is the perfect time to watch.

Stream The Witcher on Netflix.

The Walking Dead (2011 - 2022)

Looking for one of the most iconic horror shows of all time? Check out The Walking Dead. Running for eleven seasons, this popular drama shows that sometimes, zombies are the last thing the humans in an apocalypse need to worry about. With compelling characters such as Negan or Rick Grimes to root for, and some truly gnarly zombie action, The Walking Dead is the perfect show to binge for the horror enthusiast. While Season 11 is still premiering as of writing this, it won’t be long before the whole show is available to stream on the platform.

Stream The Walking Dead on Netflix.

The Crown (2016 - Present)

The Crown is one of those shows that almost has to be binged to get the full experience. With so many characters coming in and out of Buckingham Palace (and 10 Downing Street) over the course of each of the show’s four seasons, there’s a lot to keep track of, but it pays off handsomely. From the final days of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II taking over the throne up to the late 1980s in The Crown Season 4, Peter Morgan’s tireless efforts to unfold the drama of the royal family make for one of the most engaging and enchanting shows of the modern era.

Stream The Crown on Netflix.

The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

There are few limited series that grabbed ahold of the Netflix subscriber base more than The Queen’s Gambit in late 2020. Seriously, the story of a young chess prodigy with all sorts of demons and personal struggles to overcome told over seven episodes is a masterpiece in television drama. From the early days of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) learning to play chess in an orphanage’s basement to the show’s fulfilling ending , The Queen’s Gambit is damn near perfect from top to bottom.

Stream The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (2012 - Present)

Although it originally started out as a Crackle exclusive, Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee later moved over to Netflix and continued the show’s tradition of featuring unique cars and even more unique conversations between the former sitcom star and the biggest names in show business. From Eddie Murphy to Mel Brooks and from former President Barack Obama to Steve Martin, nearly 100 icons of pop culture have taken a drive with Seinfeld over the years.

Stream Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

The Chef Show (2019 - Present)

Jon Favreau has done a lot over the course of his career. From being “that guy” in PCU to kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008 to creating one of the best Star Wars properties with The Mandalorian, he’s been a busy man. That doesn’t stop him, however, from taking part in one of his true passions: cooking. His Netflix cooking series The Chef Show (a spinoff of the Favreau film, Chef ), which completed its second season in 2020, combines Favreau’s love of film and cooking and makes for one hell of an appetizing delight.

Stream The Chef Show on Netflix.

Love Is Blind (2020 - Present)

Is love truly blind? This show leads to an experiment that tries to answer that. In Love Is Blind, several contestants are paired up with each other in pods on dates, except they can’t see each other at all. Their bonds are formed solely on their personality, but before they’re out of the experiment, they have to get engaged. When they finally meet each other face to face, will there be a happily ever after? Or trouble in paradise? If you’re into dating shows, be sure to check this one out.

Stream Love Is Blind on Netflix .

All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

While The Walking Dead is a great long-time horror show, All Of Us Are Dead is the perfect example of a zombie series that jumps straight into the terror of what a zombie apocalypse would be like. This South Korean series follows a group of teenagers trying to survive in a high school that ends up being Ground Zero for a zombie epidemic. Truly, this is one of the best zombie shows out there . You have to watch it.

Stream All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix.

Black Mirror (2011 - 2019)

There are few shows as fun or terrifying as the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror. Over the course of the five available seasons on Netflix, you can watch characters face a reality in which the advancement and technology and the ease it brings to their lives can also be their downfall. Plus, some of today’s biggest stars of film and television got their big break here, like Daniel Kaluuya.

Stream Black Mirror on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders (2013 - Present)

If you’re looking for a gangster epic that will surely hold your attention, Peaky Blinders is the way to go. This popular British series takes place not that long after the first World War, and focuses on the Peaky Blinders gang (hence the title), and all of their trials and tribulations of their criminal organization and the enemies they’ve made along the way. Even if it’s ending in 2022 , it was still a hell of a ride and you should check out all the seasons that are available on Netflix.

Stream Peaky Blinders on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy (2019 - Present)

They aren’t your regular superhero team. The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic series of the same name, follows a group of babies that were kidnapped as children for their genetically created superpowers, and became a dysfunctional family. Now, years later, they come back together after the death of their adoptive father, but find out that their lives are nothing like they thought they were. With Season 3 coming , now is the perfect time to watch the first two seasons.

Stream The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

Cobra Kai (2018 - Present)

Who would have thought a continuation of The Karate Kid decades later would be so much fun. Well, that’s the case for Cobra Kai, the former YouTube original that found a home on Netflix later on. Finally seeing things through the eyes of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his transformation over the years adds a nice spin to the decades-old franchise. With four seasons to binge before Season 5 comes around , you’ll have a kick-ass time

Stream Cobra Kai on Netflix.

Squid Game (2021 - Present)

You’d have to have lived under a rock to not hear about Squid Game when it first came out. Squid Game, which became the most popular Netflix series ever, tells the story of contestants in South Korea who are low on their luck and need money, and decide to join a game show in the middle of nowhere for the chance to win money in order for their debts to be repaid. The only issue? The games threaten their lives.. Truly, an icon of a show that you need to watch before Season 2 comes.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix.

Shameless (2011 - 2021)

You want to see what a real dysfunctional family is like? Check out the Gallaghers from Shameless. This hit Showtime series that lasted for a decade follows the family from the Southside of Chicago, and how, no matter what, they always have each other’s backs. The series finale aired in 2021 , so with eleven seasons to watch, this is a show that you’ll surely love.

Stream Shameless on Netflix.