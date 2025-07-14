90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Showed Jasmine's Upset Reaction To Gino's New Girlfriend, And I Have Trouble Sympathizing With Her

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Houston, We Have A Problem." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? had me confused in the premiere about the state of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's relationship, but the following episode made things a bit clearer. Jasmine may think the open marriage is still a thing, but her husband is having second thoughts.

Gino has been progressively less submissive to his wife and has even been so bold as to call her out on social media. It seems that confidence had led to him finding his own partner in the relationship, and it's hard to feel bad for Jasmine knowing what we know went down after she found out about it.

Jasmine Was Mad Gino Broke The Rules Of The Open Relationship

Thanks to Gino's family member, Jasmine found out that her husband was in Las Vegas and on a date with another woman named Natalie. Jasmine was furious to find out about this, saying that he violated the process in which the open marriage works. For this to be allowed, Gino would have to ask Jasmine's permission, arrange a meeting, and then she would have the final say on if it continued.

Gino didn't do any of that, go figure. In fact, he even hinted on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he was considering divorce.

I Can't Fully Sympathize With Jasmine Knowing Where This Ultimately Ends Up

I don't necessarily enjoy seeing 90 Day Fiancé cast members upset, but it's hard to sympathize with Jasmine knowing this ultimately ends with her finding out she was pregnant. If she truly believed that she and Gino were destined to reconcile after she was done hooking up with Matt Branistareanu, then I guess she would be shocked that her husband found another woman to date.

I think just about everyone else saw this happening, though. Gino was essentially forced into agreeing to an open marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort, mainly because Jasmine said she'd leave him if he didn't. This wasn't a mutual decision by both parties to go about this, so it's hardly surprising to me that it is going poorly.

Jasmine said during The Last Resort tell-all (which was filmed after this season of Happily Ever After?) that she doesn't want to seem like the victim in this situation, but it's hard to believe that when she's complaining about Gino not honoring the rules of the open marriage. It hardly seems fair to throw a fit about Gino honoring the rules of the marriage when she's about to find out she broke the biggest rule with a pregnancy.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Next week showed we're going to get to see Gino and Jasmine talk for the first time since he threw her out of the house, and I'm very excited to see how that goes.