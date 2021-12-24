How Chicago Med Crew Members Became Real-Life Heroes While Filming A Season 7 Episode

Chicago Med is one of television's biggest medical dramas and showcases doctors and nurses pulling out all the stops to save lives. While the Dick Wolf series centers on fictional heroes in the hospital, it turns out that members of the crew pulled off some real-life heroics of their own.

While filming the Season 7 episode “Just as a Snake Sheds its Skin,” retired Chicago fire captain and current Chicago Med transportation team member Edward Freemon smelled smoke, according to production company Wolf Entertainment. Even though it took a while for the crew to figure out what it was, an apartment building not far from set had caught fire.

Despite them being on the Chicago Med set, Edward Freemon and fellow crew members Pauli Blanco and Chris Sammarco jumped into action worthy of Chicago Fire to rescue those in need. The three of them checked the units and ended up saving two lives in the process. While Blanco noticed that the electricity was dead, Freemon noticed the heat building up.

They heard cries for help and saw a woman frantically trying to get anyone’s attention. She had been visiting her friend when the two got trapped, and at 65 and 92, they needed all the help they could get. Blanco and Freemon helped the women, getting them to safety. It’s a heartfelt story that shows that anyone can be a hero.

This story definitely comes to a merry ending ahead of the holidays. The three One Chicago series showcase the everyday heroes that live in our world, and this only further proves that everyone can be a hero. It is a bit ironic that this happened while on the set of Chicago Med instead of Chicago Fire. Let’s just hope that the crew on the latter won’t have to even the score when the shows return for their winter premieres.

The winter finale of Chicago Med got into the Christmas spirit before ending on a cliffhanger when Goodwin told the FBI about the VasCom Medicare fraud, which resulted in Jessa and Cooper being arrested in the middle of the Christmas party and will cause some fallout in 2022. Showrunner Andrew Schneider previewed how the midseason premiere will deal with the fallout, and “it’s a muddy conclusion to a story,” so fans will be in for quite the ride.

Season 7 of Chicago Med returns on Wednesday, January 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET! It kicks off a full night of One Chicago action, with Chicago Fire following at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. closing out the night on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows ended on some cliffhangers with their midseason finales in early December, so don't miss the reveals of what happens next! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to catch in the new year.