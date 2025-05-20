Chicago Med Has A Major Scare In The Season 10 Finale, And The Showrunner Promises A ‘Powerhouse’ Performance From Oliver Platt
Buckle up for an intense Season 10 finale!
Stakes are rarely higher in the One Chicago world on NBC than during finale season, and that certainly will be the case for Chicago Med wrapping Season 10 in the spring 2025 TV schedule. On the heels of a penultimate episode that dropped a pregnancy bombshell on Hannah, delivered some transplant drama, and reunited Dr. Charles with his daughters, the finale will include at least one major scare that showrunner Allen MacDonald says will show off Oliver Platt as a "powerhouse."
The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med airs on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams next day via a Peacock subscription. Called "...Don't You Cry," the episode will continue the transplant storyline as it gets more heated while Goodwin has to make cuts at Gaffney and Anna Charles ends up in very real danger, shortly after Dr. Charles lost his mom.
I was fortunate enough to pass some questions along to showrunner Allen MacDonald ahead of the finale. Since it had been some time since the show dug into Dr. Charles' family history, I had to know: why was the end of Season 10 the right time for it? He told CinemaBlend:
Oliver Platt's character is usually the one who other characters rely on for psychiatric advice, while his own experiences with therapy have been complicated over the years of Chicago Med. Season 10 not only brought back somebody from years prior to provide a window into his current mindset, but also set him up for a potential romance that seemed disastrous even in the earliest stages.
Allen MacDonald elaborated why the roles of Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo) and Jackie (La Brea's Natalie Zea) were key to his development this season:
In fairness to Dr. Charles, the decision to cut things off with Jackie was probably for the best, even if he didn't necessarily make it for the most healthy reason. In fact, I think fans have had reason to worry about Dr. Charles going back to when he perjured himself on the stand for Jackie.
The cracks in his composure really began to show to the rest of the doctors at Gaffney when he unexpectedly encountered his mom in the ED, followed by her very sudden death. While that was of course a tragic twist for the character, there was a perk for viewers: Mekia Cox returned as Robin for the first time since 2019 and Hannah Riley came back as Anna.
And as the preview for the season finale teased, the return of his daughters is going to result in a very big scare. MacDonald shared:
Even though this storyline was already rough on Dr. Charles in the previous two episodes and seemingly won't start out any easier in the Season 10 finale, the showrunner was full of compliments for Oliver Platt's performance and their collaboration. The Med boss previewed:
It's not really a surprise to learn that the showrunner has such a high opinion of Oliver Platt. Co-star Luke Mitchell praise the actor as a "consummate professional" and "invested day after day in trying to make each and every scene the best it can possibly be," and a star doesn't accumulate as many credits as Platt has going back to the late '80s without being great to work with.
That said, I suspect that the "Charles Trilogy" wouldn't hit quite as hard if Chicago Med hadn't been able to bring back both Robin and Anna, which could have been tricky with Mekia Cox working as a series regular over on ABC's The Rookie. Allen MacDonald explained the drive to bring back both Charles daughters and why it worked out for Cox to reprise her role:
So, will the storyline of the "Charles Trilogy" continue into Season 11, now that all three One Chicago shows have been renewed? That may depend on how "...Don't You Cry" resolves the crisis with Anna, which looks serious in the preview for the finale. Take a look:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med, which has a lot of loose ends from the penultimate episode that (hopefully) will be tied off before summer hiatus starts. As always, Med is followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
Unsurprisingly, NBC is bringing back the successful One Chicago Wednesday block with all three shows grouped together, which allowed for a mega cinematic crossover in early 2025. Whether that happens again next season remains to be seen, but you can always revisit that three-parter streaming on Peacock.
